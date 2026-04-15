'Everything I Have Is Natural': Avneet Kaur DENIES Plastic Surgery Rumours, Says No To 'Nose Job & Botox'

From her early days as a child artist to becoming one of Gen-Z's most recognisable faces, actress Avneet Kaur has quite literally grown up in the spotlight. Every phase of her journey – the roles, the milestones, the transformation – has played out in full public view. But with rising fame has come relentless scrutiny, and for Avneet, that has meant persistent online speculation about her changing appearance and rumours of cosmetic procedures. Now, she is setting the record straight.

'I haven’t gone under the knife...'

In a recent interview, Avneet directly responded to rumours suggesting she's undergone plastic surgery. Shutting down the chatter, she told Pinkvilla, "I don’t see these comments. Look at your childhood photo and then look at your photo now, you all look different, too, I’m sure." Emphasising that change is a natural part of growing up, she added, "Everyone grows up, and our features change a little as we grow older."

The actress made it clear that what people are interpreting as "transformation" is simply a maturity process. Pointing at her face, she remarked, "It won't be this; it won't be the youth I have always had," highlighting how ageing is inevitable and not something to be questioned.

Avneet firmly denied undergoing any cosmetic procedures, stating, "I haven’t gone under the knife or anything. My nose is the same, my everything is the same... my eyes are the same. Everything I have is natural, thanks to my mom."

Interestingly, this isn't the first time she’s spoken about such rumours. In an earlier interaction with Hautterfly, she reflected on growing up in the public eye, saying, "When you saw me, I was 7 or 8 years old, literally a little kid. There’s a huge difference between then and now. Now I’m 23, so of course there’s bound to be a difference. You hit puberty, your features change, and you grow up."

While she dismissed claims of fillers or surgical enhancements, Avneet did share that she invests in skincare. "I don’t get fillers, but I do get facials, and I definitely take care of my skin. I do everything to tighten my skin. I haven’t done anything to change my features, like getting a different nose. Nothing like that has happened to me. I have decent features."