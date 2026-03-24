'I'm Not To Type To Hide, Lie...': Alaya F REACTS To Plastic Surgery Rumours, Says 'No Nose Job Or Lip Fillers'

Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Alaya F has never been one to shy away from a conversation, and when the internet started talking, she talked back. The actress recently walked the ramp at Lakmé Fashion Week, and almost immediately after, videos from her appearance began circulating, with people speculating about a possible nose job and lip fillers. Rather than let the rumours run, Alaya addressed them head-on, calmly and candidly, via an Instagram story.

'Kuch nahi kiya hai maine'

Showing her face up close to the camera, Alaya laughed off the speculation, stating, "A lot of you guys think that I've gotten some surgery done — I'm getting like nose job and lip filler comments. I have not done anything, I promise. If I had, I would've told you. See, it's the same nose, same lips. Kuch nahi kiya hai maine. It's just the different lighting or it's good habits, hydration, lymphatic and face massages; I don't know," she said, laughing.

She went on to make her stance crystal clear: "Surgery toh nahi kiya hai maine; if I had done it, I would've happily told you. I'm not the type to hide about all of this or lie about all of this at all."

Before ending the video, she held her face close to the camera one more time, saying, "See, it's the same, promise. God knows why you guys think I got something done. Nothing, it's the same only, promise."

Now eyeing 97 hard

Away from the rumour mill, Alaya is channelling her energy into something far more demanding. Having already completed the viral 75 Hard Challenge, a gruelling no-excuses routine featuring two daily workouts (one outdoors), nearly four litres of water, 10 pages of reading, and zero cheat meals or alcohol. she's now setting her sights higher.

"I'm thinking of doing it again, but for 97 days this time," she told FPJ, with unmistakable excitement. Twenty-two extra days of relentless consistency. Alaya F, clearly, is just getting started.

Want to take a break from the news? Play our games on game.freepressjournal.in