Alaya F's New Fitness Challenge Revealed! Actor Aims For Two Workouts Daily, Zero Alcohol & No Cheat Meals For '97 Days'| FPJ EXCLUSIVE

Fresh off a high-voltage runway moment at Lakmé Fashion Week 2026, Alaya F is riding a wave of style, sweat and sheer determination. Whether it's owning the ramp in a bold, midriff-baring look or setting her sights on an intense new fitness challenge, the actress is clearly pushing the limits.

In a candid chat with The Free Press Journal post her showstopping walk in bindass casuals at India's iconic fashion show, Alaya opens up about fashion, fitness and finding joy in the grind.

Alaya's energetic ramp moment

Having just walked for Max Fashion on the last day of Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI 2026, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin, Alaya was still buzzing with adrenaline.

"The energy is high. I'm feeling great. It was such a fun and wholesome experience," she notes, adding that her long-standing association with the fashion label makes every appearance feel even more special.

A look that felt like 'her'

Alaya's ensemble on the ramp was equal parts sporty and eye-grabbing. She stepped out in a vibrant orange bralette layered under a cropped tee, paired with relaxed denims and edgy, statement silver accessories. But beyond the aesthetics, what truly made the look stand out was how personal it felt to her.

"What's different is that it's so me… which you don't always get to do, especially at Fashion Week," she shares, adding, "My look is sporty, cool, fun, edgy — all the things I love."

Inside her summer wardrobe

Off-duty, Alaya's style is just as effortless. When asked about her go-to summer staples, she kept it simple and relatable: "A crisp white T-shirt, denim shorts, sunglasses, a nice cap, and just easy, fun fashion," she reveals.

'97 hard' challenges on its way

If her fashion game is bold, her fitness routine is even bolder. After successfully completing the viral 75 Hard Challenge, Alaya is now planning to take things up a notch.

“I'm thinking of doing it again, but for 97 days this time," she excitedly expresses.

And, if you're curious, the challenge is no joke. It is a no-nonsense lifestyle reset, featuring two workouts a day (with one outdoors), nearly four litres of water daily, reading at least 10 pages, and absolutely no cheat meals or alcohol. No breaks, no excuses. Just relentless consistency. It's a strict routine that demands both physical and mental strength, and Alaya seems ready for it.

What’s next: Storm on the horizon

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for Storm alongside Saba Azad, produced by Hrithik Roshan.

"I had the best time shooting it. Everyone on the project is so talented, and I’m really grateful to be part of it,” she shares, hinting at an exciting phase ahead.