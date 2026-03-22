Alaya F Flashes Abs, Siddharth Chaturvedi & Kalki Koechlin Dance On The Ramp

Alaya F, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin on the Lakmé Fashion Week ramp |

The final day of Lakmé Fashion Week 2026 wasn’t just about couture, it turned into a full-blown style spectacle as Bollywood stars brought drama, dance and serious fashion energy to the runway. From edgy streetwear to bold glam moments, actors Alaya F, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin made sure the last day at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre was anything but ordinary.

Siddhant brings Gully Boy energy

Taking charge of the runway first, Siddhant brought his signature Gully Boy swagger and casual dance, turning the ramp into his personal stage. He kicked things off in a cool, layered look featuring a white graphic tee, a checked shirt and an oversized jacket, paired with relaxed, baggy jeans. With headphones and sneakers, his entry felt more like a performance than a walk.

He later switched gears into a softer, more refined aesthetic, stepping out in a beige linen co-ord set layered over a muted green tee. The quirky brooch-detailed jacket, tinted sunglasses and a silver chain gave the look a playful yet polished finish.

Alaya's bold, sporty look

Then came Alaya F, who instantly dialled up the heat with a bold, head-turning ensemble. She embraced a sporty-meets-glam aesthetic in a vibrant orange bralette layered under a cropped tee, subtly revealing her toned midriff. Her bootcut denims, styled with intentionally undone buttons, added a rebellious edge to the look.

Accessories played a big role here with chunky silver bangles, statement earrings and a sleek waist chain elevated the outfit, making it equal parts edgy and eye-catching.

Kalki's chic moment

Adding a dose of effortless charm, Kalki Koechlin brought her own unique flair to the stage. Dressed in a crisp white midi dress cinched at the waist, she kept things minimal yet impactful. The look was contrasted with bold black boots and layered silver jewellery, giving it a slightly grunge twist.

In a spontaneous moment that stole the spotlight, Kalki joined Siddhant mid-ramp, dancing along and turning the show into an energetic, feel-good celebration.