‘She Brings Beautiful Energy’: Rahul Mishra On Ananya Panday As His Muse At Lakmé Fashion Week 2026 

When Rahul Mishra presents a new collection, you know it’s never just about clothes – it’s about storytelling, craft and emotion coming together on the runway. And at Day 1 of Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI 2026 in Mumbai, the ace designer did exactly that, elevating the experience further by bringing Ananya Panday back as his muse for a showcase that felt both intimate and impactful.

‘She brings beautiful energy’

For Mishra, choosing Ananya as his showstopper wasn’t just a styling decision, it was rooted in familiarity and creative comfort. Speaking about their association, the designer shared with The Free Press Journal, “Ananya has been a dear friend for a long time, and I really enjoyed every time working with her.”

Their collaboration goes back to his Paris showcase years ago, and bringing her back this season felt like a full-circle moment. “Her being there also gives that beautiful energy to the whole idea, the whole feeling,” he added.

Ananya as Mishra’s muse

For the runway, Ananya stepped out in a chic ensemble from Mishra’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection, White Gold, under his ready-to-wear label AFEW. The ensemble struck a balance between sharp tailoring and playful femininity.

The Gen-Z star donned a crisp white shirt with a relaxed silhouette, elevated with delicate crystal dragonfly brooches. The look was paired with a pleated mini skirt featuring a bold indigo border, bringing contrast and movement. A structured, oversized blazer layered on top tied everything together.

Collection that spotlights cotton

This season, Mishra shifted focus from ornate excess to something more thoughtful and tactile. “This time the collection is all about restraint, all about handloom, all about Supima fibre,” he explained.

In collaboration with SUPIMA, the showcase highlighted the versatility of premium cotton, proving that luxury doesn’t always need heavy embellishment. “Sometimes even you don’t need to do embroidery on that,” he noted, underlining the beauty of simplicity.

The White Gold collection also revisited Chanderi textiles through a contemporary lens, incorporating traditional weaving techniques and organic processes. Nature-inspired motifs, from cotton buds to florals, quietly ran through the collection, reinforcing Mishra’s deep-rooted connection to craft and sustainability.

Moreover, the showcase also marked Mishra’s 20 years since GenNext debut at Lakmé Fashion Week, reflecting his journey, evolution and enduring design philosophy.

With Ananya bringing her signature charm and Mishra redefining modern Indian luxury, this Lakmé Fashion Week moment was equal parts nostalgic and forward-looking.