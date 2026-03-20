Hardik Pandya's Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Steals The Spotlight At Lakmé Fashion Week 2026, Walks The Ramp In Flowy White Look - Watch Video

Mahieka Sharma walks for Anamika Khanna |

Model Mahieka Sharma is back on the runway, and how! The stunner, who is also dating ace Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, made a chic appearance on opening night at Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI 2026, walking for ace designer Anamika Khanna on March 19 at the Jio World Convention Centre in a show-stopping look that blended comfort with couture.

Take a look:

Mahieka Sharma wows on the runway

Walking for AK|OK’s newest collection, Mahieka opened the show in an all-white ensemble, featuring a fluid, draped silhouette with coordinated separates. While the ensemble was minimal, she added subtle drama and elegance with a single dramatic earring and a handbag, both adorned with soft frill detailing.

The styling stayed true to the relaxed yet refined aesthetic. Frilled footwear echoed the outfit’s soft textures, while her beauty look remained fresh and understated. With bronzed cheeks, a natural base and nude lips, Mahieka let the outfit do all the talking. Her hair, tied neatly in a bun with a few loose strands framing her face, added to the effortless runway vibe.

Inside AK|OK’s new collection

The showcase marked the unveiling of AK|OK’s latest collection by Anamika Khanna, a line that redefines everyday dressing with a couture edge.

This season, the focus is on versatility and movement. The collection leans into relaxed silhouettes that can be layered, styled and reimagined in multiple ways, making them both functional and fashion-forward. The colour story flows through soft neutrals like ecru and warm browns, gradually deepening into dusty pinks and bold blacks, creating a mood that feels intimate yet powerful.

Intricate hand embroidery runs subtly through the pieces, along with textured elements. like innovative alternatives to fur, add dimension and drama. Interestingly, the collection also expands into menswear, further pushing the boundaries of AK|OK’s design language.

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