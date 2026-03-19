 Siddharth Takes Over Lakmé Fashion Week In Bandhgala Kurta, Bold Ear Cuff – Watch
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Siddharth Takes Over Lakmé Fashion Week In Bandhgala Kurta, Bold Ear Cuff – Watch

Actor Siddharth stole the spotlight at Lakmé Fashion Week 2026, walking for Vivek Karunakaran - THE BOYS CLUB's showcase. Dressed in a mocha bandhgala, wide-leg trousers and a striped jacket, he elevated ethnic fashion with a bold gold ear cuff and Kolhapuris, blending classic Indian style with a sharp, contemporary edge.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Thursday, March 19, 2026, 04:36 PM IST
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The runway just got a serious dose of star power, and style. As Lakmé Fashion Week 2026 unfolds in full swing at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, actor Siddharth turned heads with a striking appearance that blended tradition with edgy flair. Walking for designer Vivek Karunakaran’s THE BOYS CLUB on March 19, the actor owned the runway with effortless confidence.

Siddharth walks at Lakmé Fashion Week 

Siddharth’s look was a masterclass in contemporary ethnic dressing. He stepped on the runway in a rich mocha-toned bandhgala kurta that exuded understated sophistication. The ensemble was paired with wide-legged trousers in a mix of gold and brown hues, and was further styled with a long black jacket detailed with subtle gold stripes, bringing in a structured, regal vibe.

But what truly set his look apart was the styling. Siddharth ditched conventional accessories and opted for a bold gold ear cuff, instantly giving the ensemble a fashion-forward edge. Classic Kolhapuri chappals and his neatly groomed beard and moustache added the final touch, perfectly complementing the outfit’s polished yet relaxed vibe.

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