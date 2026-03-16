'Shilpa Shetty Truly Has A Heart Of Gold': Fashion Designer Gopi Vaid On Styling The Actor In A Backless Corset With A Neckline Almost 18 Inches Deep

Fashion and philanthropy came together to create a meaningful evening for Mumbai's A-List as designer Gopi Vaid unveiled two couture collections — Chaar Bagh and Nizaam— on March 15 at Jio World Garden, BKC.

The showcase was part of Caring With Style 2026, an initiative by the Cancer Patients Aid Association, which blended glamour with purpose, while raising awareness and support for cancer patients.

The runway transformed into a true star-studded showcase as Bollywood actors Shilpa Shetty and Dino Morea sashayed down the ramp in regal ethnic wear.

After the show, Gopi Vaid sat down with The Free Press Journal for a candid chat, sharing exclusive insights into the fashion spectacle and industry trends. Here's what she had to say.

'Shilpa didn’t even take a second to say yes'

When asked why she chose Shilpa and Dino to walk the ramp for such a special show, Gopi shared that the decision was deeply personal.

According to the designer, Shilpa was the very first person she approached for the event. "Shilpa and I have been friends, but more than anything, I respect her hugely. It was my first phone call that I made. I told her about the cause and asked if she would walk for it,” she said.

What touched her the most was the actress's immediate response. "She didn’t even take a second. She said yes immediately. And doing something like this isn’t just a one-minute walk; it’s a whole day’s commitment."

For Gopi, Shilpa's willingness to support the cause spoke more about her character. "Even stars who are so big and popular rarely agree this quickly. She’s done it with a full heart and generosity of spirit. She truly has a heart of gold."

Dino, she added, was equally supportive when he learnt about the purpose of the event. "Dino was amazing and so easy to connect with. When I told him about the cause, he readily agreed. I feel really lucky to have had two such beautiful people walking for me."

Designing her muse's show-stopping looks

Once Shilpa confirmed her participation, the designer’s creative instincts immediately kicked in. "As soon as Shilpa said yes, my designer mind started thinking — how do I make her look spectacular?"

Knowing the actress’ tall and lean frame, Gopi created a bold design tailored specifically for her. "Shilpa has a long torso, so we designed the corset with a neckline almost 18 inches deep. It actually came down close to her navel."

The dramatic outfit also featured a completely backless design, something the designer believes only Shilpa could confidently pull off. "The corset was totally backless because she is the only actress who can carry this look with such elegance."

Meanwhile, for Dino, she wanted him to dress like a royal in a gold sherwani, with left buttons deliberately left open to show his chiseled abs and toned physique.

Couture with a purpose

Beyond glamour, the designer believes fashion can be a meaningful force when aligned with a cause. "Fashion is usually associated with celebrations like weddings, parties, and festivals. But when fashion comes together to actually make a difference, it gives much more meaning to what I do."

For her, participating in initiatives like Caring With Style is both emotional and humbling. "Every little bit collected this evening will make a difference to even one child battling cancer. That makes the work feel far more powerful. Being able to contribute in some way is a humbling experience, and it’s something I truly love doing."

Biggest wedding fashion trends right now

With the wedding season in full swing, Gopi also shared insights into what brides are gravitating towards this year.

Interestingly, she believes the blouse continues to be the most influential element of Indian wear. "The blouse has always been the most trendsetting part of Indian outfits."

One style that is dominating bridal wardrobes right now is the corset. "Corsets are sexy, but elegant. Even though they cover the torso, they sculpt the body beautifully. That trend is definitely here to stay," added Vaid.

In terms of colours, the designer believes softer tones are gaining popularity. "Pastels are becoming very popular. As summer approaches, people are leaning towards softer hues that reflect their personalities."

Moving from bold colours to softer hues

While Gopi Vaid is known for her signature bold shades, especially vibrant pinks and purples, this collection explored a gentler palette. "Everyone associates rani pink with Gopi Vaid. Even that purple lehenga Tamannaah wore became known as the ‘Gopi Vaid purple’."

This time, however, she decided to shift towards softer tones. “We moved into a softer space using gold tissue as a base, along with rose pinks, soft blues, pistachios and off-whites,” she shared.

She also revived the traditional marodi technique, an intricate form of dori embroidery. Talking about it, she said, “Marodi is a very old art. If you visit the Calico Museum, you’ll see many historical pieces using this technique. We’ve revived it in the Nizaam collection.”

Her favourite wedding of the season

When asked which celebrity wedding look stood out for her this season, Gopi instantly named one couple. "Rashmika and Vijay."

She admired how their wedding embraced individuality instead of trends. "They didn’t do what everyone else is doing. It takes courage to choose something different," noted the designer.

The couturier believes weddings become truly special when they tell a story. She shared a personal example from her own family and said, “When my son married a South Indian girl, we wanted to merge both cultures. So, we incorporated elements like the coconut and Himalayan motifs into the design.”

For her, these thoughtful details make a wedding outfit far more meaningful. “I always tell brides and grooms, come to us with your story. Let us create something that reflects who you are rather than just picking a random lehenga.”