Deepika Padukone Turns Gujarati Chori In Rani Pink Salwar Suit, Jaw-Dropping Choker Necklace For Wedding

When it comes to wedding fashion, Deepika Padukone knows exactly how to make tradition feel fresh again. The actress recently served a stunning Gujarati-inspired look that felt equal parts rooted and runway-ready, and it’s already becoming major inspiration for the upcoming shaadi season.

Take a look:

Deepika's Gujarati-coded look

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika embraced vibrant Indian aesthetics in a striking rani pink salwar suit that honoured intricate craftsmanship. Her kurta featured a straight yet slightly flared silhouette, falling below the knees, giving it a graceful flow.

What truly stood out was the heavily embroidered work with colourful threadwork and traditional motifs. The high round neckline added a regal touch, while the hemline was finished with a broad embroidered border and playful red tassels that added movement.

Elevating the look further was her richly detailed dupatta, crafted with multicoloured embroidery, mirror accents and geometric patterns.

Deepika further accentuated her ensemble with a bold gold choker necklace studded with coloured stones, adding just the right amount of regal touch without overwhelming the embroidery. She skipped heavy earrings and opted for simple gold studs and traditional embroidered juttis, tying the entire ensemble together beautifully.

Deepika’s beauty game stayed effortlessly refined. Her makeup followed a soft-glam route, with defined eyes and natural-toned lips, letting the outfit and jewellery remain the stars of the look.

She styled her hair in a sleek, centre-parted low bun, a signature look that never fails. Adding a soft, feminine touch, she tucked a purple flower into the bun, subtly elevating the overall aesthetic.

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