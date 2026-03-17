 Isha Ambani Pays Homage To India At Oscars 2026 After-Party In Banaras-Inspired Corset-Skirt, Features Century-Old Textile
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HomeLifestyleIsha Ambani Pays Homage To India At Oscars 2026 After-Party In Banaras-Inspired Corset-Skirt, Features Century-Old Textile

Isha Ambani Pays Homage To India At Oscars 2026 After-Party In Banaras-Inspired Corset-Skirt, Features Century-Old Textile

Indian businesswoman and cultural patron Isha Ambani stunned at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in a Banarasi brocade corset-skirt ensemble by Swadesh and Dilara Findikoglu. She accessorised with dazzling diamond jewellery from Lorraine Schwartz, including statement earrings and a bold ring, perfectly complementing her heritage-inspired couture look.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, March 17, 2026, 11:45 AM IST
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Isha Ambani at Vanity Fair Oscars after-party |

After making a headline-making debut on the Oscars 2026 red carpet, Isha Ambani wasn't done serving fashion just yet. The businesswoman and cultural patron turned heads once again at the Vanity Fair after-party, this time championing Indian craftsmanship on a global stage with a look that beautifully blended heritage textiles with contemporary couture.

Take a look:

Decoding Isha Ambani's Oscars after-party couture

For the star-studded after-party, Isha chose a custom ensemble by Swadesh in collaboration with Dilara Findikoglu. The outfit brought together Indian handloom artistry and Western tailoring in a striking corset-skirt set.

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The look featured a structured, short-sleeved corset jacket paired with a fitted skirt, both crafted using luxurious Banarasi brocade. What elevated the ensemble was the layering of sheer black organza that added drama and movement, especially with a cascading ruffled trail that followed her silhouette. It was further adorned with delicate gold beadwork subtly beneath the organza, with intricate black beading on top.

Story behind the textile

At the heart of Isha’s look was the exquisite Banarasi brocade, rooted in the heritage of Varanasi. According to Swadesh, the fabric was woven using Indian mulberry silk and fine gold zari on traditional pit looms by skilled artisans.

The motifs drew inspiration from the geometric patterns of historic Banarasi windows, representing centuries-old textile vocabulary in a modern design language. Created using the intricate Do Dama weaving technique, the textile balanced structure with softness.

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The process itself was deeply traditional, from nakshabandhi (design mapping) to hand-card punching, reflecting eternity-old craftsmanship brought to life in a contemporary couture piece.

Minimal glam, maximum impact

Isha kept her styling minimal yet jaw-dropping with diamond jewellery from Lorraine Schwartz, including statement drop earrings and a bold ring that added just the right amount of sparkle without overpowering the intricate outfit.

Her beauty look followed a soft-glam approach with defined brows, warm neutral eye tones, flushed cheeks and a glossy nude lip. She styled her hair in a middle-parted open do, completing the polished and elegant vibe.

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