Isha Ambani Makes Oscars 2026 Debut In Vintage Valentino Gown, Diamond Choker With Husband Anand Piramal

The red carpet at the Academy Awards 2026 saw several glamorous moments, but one that truly stood out was the debut appearance of Isha Ambani. The businesswoman and philanthropist stepped onto the iconic red carpet in Los Angeles alongside her husband Anand Piramal, bringing understated elegance and vintage couture charm to Hollywood’s biggest night.

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Isha Ambani’s vintage Valentino moment

For the prestigious evening, Isha chose a vintage strapless column gown from Valentino’s Fall 2006 Haute Couture collection. The elegant black-and-cream ensemble featured delicate floral embroidery in shades of lilac, pink, blue and green scattered across the bodice and flowing skirt.

While the ensemble was elegant in itself, it was Isha's jewellery game that stole the spotlight. She complemented the gown with dazzling diamond jewellery from Lorraine Schwartz. She wore a black velvet choker featuring a striking diamond pendant along with matching drop earrings and statement rings.

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Her beauty look followed the same elegant theme. Isha opted for soft-glam makeup with neatly defined brows, warm neutral eye tones, blushed, highlighted cheeks and a glossy nude lip. Her hair was styled in a sleek half-up hairstyle, adding a polished finish to the red-carpet ensemble.

Standing proudly beside her, Anand Piramal opted for a sophisticated black velvet tuxedo.

Isha’s Oscars appearance comes shortly after her visit to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures ahead of the ceremony. During the visit, discussions took place around potential collaborations between the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre and the museum, with the aim of fostering cultural exchange and highlighting Indian cinema on a global stage.

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