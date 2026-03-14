Oscars 2026: Isha Ambani Rocks Basic White Shirt & Denim Bottoms At Academy Museum

Isha Ambani at Academy Museum with Amy Homma | Instagram

With the excitement building around the upcoming 98th Academy Awards, several global personalities are already gathering in Los Angeles for pre-Oscars events and conversations celebrating cinema. Among them was Indian entrepreneur Isha Ambani, who made a stylish yet understated appearance during a visit to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Isha's classic white shirt and denim moment

For the outing, Isha embraced minimal elegance with a crisp white poplin shirt paired with relaxed denim. The shirt featured a sharp collared neckline, a button-down front and a neatly structured silhouette that lent a polished feel to the ensemble. Full-length sleeves with folded cuffs added a relaxed touch, while a single breast pocket enhanced the classic design.

She tucked the tailored shirt neatly into her denim bottoms, giving the outfit a clean, structured look perfect for a professional yet laid-back setting.

Her light blue jeans came in a flattering straight-leg style with a mid-rise waist and ankle-length cut, completed with side pockets and a slightly relaxed fit reminiscent of the popular "mom jeans" style.

Check it out below:

Keeping the look refined, Isha styled the outfit with a sleek black leather belt accented by a gold buckle. She completed the ensemble with classic black-and-white ballerina flats, which added a Parisian-inspired touch to the otherwise casual outfit.

Her accessories were minimal yet sophisticated with a pair of delicate diamond earrings and a graceful necklace featuring a pendant set with a striking black gemstone.

For her beauty look, she kept things natural and radiant with a minimal base, softly defined brows, mascara-coated lashes, blush-toned cheeks and a glossy brown lip shade, while her long hair was left open with a centre parting.

Cultural meeting before the Oscars

Isha’s visit to the museum wasn't just about fashion; it also marked an important cultural conversation. She met with Amy Homma, the Director and President of the Academy Museum, to discuss their shared passion for cinema and the arts.

The interaction aimed to strengthen ties between the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre and the Academy Museum, potentially paving the way for collaborations that highlight Indian cinema on a global platform.

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According to the museum, the meeting set the groundwork for future partnerships focused on cultural exchange and showcasing India’s cinematic heritage internationally, just days before the Oscars take centre stage at the Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026.

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