Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra To Deepika Padukone, When India Made History At The Academy Awards

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone at Oscars | Instagram

The moment the worlds of cinema and couture have been waiting for is just around the corner! The 98th edition of the iconic Academy Awards is all set to take place on March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and excitement is already building. And this year, all eyes are on global actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has been confirmed as a presenter at the prestigious ceremony.

So, while we await the big day, let’s take a moment to celebrate the times Indian stars have dazzled at the Oscars. From couture gowns to regal desi-inspired silhouettes, these appearances have placed India on the global cinema map like never before.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ iconic white gown moments

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Few Indian celebrities have owned the Oscars' red carpet quite like Priyanka Chopra. When she made her debut as a presenter in 2016, she delivered a show-stopping couture moment in a white strapless couture gown by Zuhair Murad.

The mermaid-style design featured delicate three-dimensional embroidery and a sheer bodice, complemented with a slim metallic belt, a sleek low ponytail, and a deep red lip, while millions' worth of diamonds by Lorraine Schwartz added serious sparkle.

The following year, she opted for a more sculptural aesthetic in a white-and-silver column gown by Ralph & Russo. The structured corset and geometric panel detailing gave the look an avant-garde edge, accentuated with stacked diamond cuffs.

After her 2017 moment, Priyanka paid tribute to her Indian roots at the Oscars 2022 after-party by wearing a sleek black sequinned saree paired with a tube-style blouse, delivering a glamorous fusion of Bollywood heritage and global couture.

Deepika Padukone’s velvet red carpet elegance

Another memorable Oscars fashion moment came from Deepika Padukone. The actress made a stunning appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in 2017, wearing a dramatic two-tone gown by Monique Lhuillier. The strapless ensemble featured a gold sequinned skirt paired with a structured black corset bodice, giving her a sultry yet elegant finish.

But history was made in 2023, when Deepika made her much-awaited Oscars red carpet debut and also took over the stage as a presenter. The actress oozed chicness in an off-shoulder Louis Vuitton velvet gown, paired with long gloves and a dramatic Cartier necklace centred around a striking pear-shaped yellow diamond.

The South Indian Power Duo: Ram Charan & Jr NTR

The global success of RRR brought Indian cinema firmly into the Oscars spotlight in 2023. Leading men Ram Charan and Jr NTR arrived on the red carpet in outfits that blended Indian tradition with modern tailoring.

Ram Charan wore a velvet three-piece ensemble by Shantnu & Nikhil that featured a bandhgala jacket layered over an asymmetrical kurta and fitted trousers. Gold buttons and a statement brooch elevated the look while maintaining a regal simplicity.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR opted for a custom black jacquard design by Gaurav Gupta. While the bandhgala kurta was regal in itself, it was the statement gold tiger motif embroidered on the shoulder that truly elevated the look.

Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan’s glam couple moment

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One of the earliest Bollywood appearances at the Oscars came from the then IT duo Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in 2011. The former Miss World made history in a metallic copper gown from Armani Privé, featuring a body-hugging design and subtle draping around the waist.

Beside her, Abhishek Bachchan opted for a classic formal suit, completing the couple’s polished appearance.

Mallika Sherawat’s bold red carpet move

Well, the Bachchans weren't the only ones making headlines at the Oscars 2011. Mallika Sherawat also grabbed eyeballs during the 83rd ceremony in a dazzling white sequinned gown that featured a dramatic thigh-high slit and a daring front cut. She paired the shimmering ensemble with statement earrings and glowing makeup, ensuring that her look stood out amid the star-studded evening.

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