 Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Brings 'Blanket Couture' In Unique Dior Skirt, Basic Tee At Paris Fashion Week
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleDesi Girl Priyanka Chopra Brings 'Blanket Couture' In Unique Dior Skirt, Basic Tee At Paris Fashion Week

Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Brings 'Blanket Couture' In Unique Dior Skirt, Basic Tee At Paris Fashion Week

Global actress Priyanka Chopra attended the Dior fall/winter 2026 ready-to-wear show at Paris Fashion Week in a body-hugging black tee and a chic charcoal-grey blazer, complemented with a blanket-like skirt. The actress accentuated her couture look with dainty gold earrings, pointed black heels, and natural glam, keeping things minimal yet runway-worthy.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 05:45 PM IST
article-image
Priyanka Chopra at Dior show in Paris | Image Courtesy: X (@IyanAmjad)

After making headlines in some of the most jaw-dropping ensembles for her The Bluff press tour, Global actress Priyanka Chopra is now taking over fashion shows. Bollywood's beloved desi girl grabbed eyeballs at Paris Fashion Week, attending creative director Jonathan Anderson's Dior fall/winter 2026 ready-to-wear show at the picturesque Jardin des Tuileries in an exquisite look that was nothing less than runway couture.

Take a look:

Priyanka's Dior moment

Priyanka was seriously giving model energy in the front row in a head-to-toe Dior ensemble featuring a body-hugging black tee and a chic charcoal-grey blazer. While the upper wear was minimal and chic, the real show-stealing element was the skirt!

FPJ Shorts
Viral Video Shows Plate-Sized ‘Momo Paratha’, But Netizens Say It’s Actually A Popular Tibetan Dish
Viral Video Shows Plate-Sized ‘Momo Paratha’, But Netizens Say It’s Actually A Popular Tibetan Dish
Security Breach In Navi Mumbai: Inebriated Housekeeping Staff Flees In ‘Nirbhaya Squad’ Vehicle, Sparks Chaos During Holi
Security Breach In Navi Mumbai: Inebriated Housekeeping Staff Flees In ‘Nirbhaya Squad’ Vehicle, Sparks Chaos During Holi
CBSE Class 10 & 12 Board Exams 2026 Resume Tomorrow After Two-Day Festival Break; Schedule Changed For Middle East Regions
CBSE Class 10 & 12 Board Exams 2026 Resume Tomorrow After Two-Day Festival Break; Schedule Changed For Middle East Regions
Nepal Prepares For Crucial General Elections On March 5 Under Heavy Security Arrangements
Nepal Prepares For Crucial General Elections On March 5 Under Heavy Security Arrangements

The actress paired her look with an eye-catching jacquard skirt that was wrapped like a blanket with an asymmetrical hemline. The statement piece featured intricate floral embroidery and a black knot detail around the waist that was both elegant and classy.

Read Also
New Bride Rashmika Mandanna Glows In ₹3,450 Peach Saree With Husband Vijay Deverakonda At...
article-image

Priyanka kept her styling intentionally minimal by adorning herself with just a pair of delicate golden hoops, black pointed heels and sleek sunglasses. Her glam effortlessly complemented her fashion moment with a minimal base, rosy cheeks, muted eyes, mascara-laden lashes and pink matte lips, while her hair was styled in soft middle-parted waves.

Read Also
Arjun Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandhok Are Dreamy Couple At Their Star-Studded Pre-Wedding Ceremony In...
article-image

Her 'pirate-core' wardrobe

Well, Priyanka is seriously taking her "pirate core" couture by shelling out major fashion goals for the recent appearance of her latest movie, The Bluff. From a daring red gown and corset-style pantsuit to a bold lace dress and quirky parrot bag, the actress is serving fashion like no one, and we are clearly obsessed.

Want to take a break from the news? Play our games on game.freepressjournal.in

Follow us on