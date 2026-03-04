Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Brings 'Blanket Couture' In Unique Dior Skirt, Basic Tee At Paris Fashion Week

Priyanka Chopra at Dior show in Paris | Image Courtesy: X (@IyanAmjad)

After making headlines in some of the most jaw-dropping ensembles for her The Bluff press tour, Global actress Priyanka Chopra is now taking over fashion shows. Bollywood's beloved desi girl grabbed eyeballs at Paris Fashion Week, attending creative director Jonathan Anderson's Dior fall/winter 2026 ready-to-wear show at the picturesque Jardin des Tuileries in an exquisite look that was nothing less than runway couture.

Take a look:

Priyanka's Dior moment

Priyanka was seriously giving model energy in the front row in a head-to-toe Dior ensemble featuring a body-hugging black tee and a chic charcoal-grey blazer. While the upper wear was minimal and chic, the real show-stealing element was the skirt!

The actress paired her look with an eye-catching jacquard skirt that was wrapped like a blanket with an asymmetrical hemline. The statement piece featured intricate floral embroidery and a black knot detail around the waist that was both elegant and classy.

Priyanka kept her styling intentionally minimal by adorning herself with just a pair of delicate golden hoops, black pointed heels and sleek sunglasses. Her glam effortlessly complemented her fashion moment with a minimal base, rosy cheeks, muted eyes, mascara-laden lashes and pink matte lips, while her hair was styled in soft middle-parted waves.

Her 'pirate-core' wardrobe

Well, Priyanka is seriously taking her "pirate core" couture by shelling out major fashion goals for the recent appearance of her latest movie, The Bluff. From a daring red gown and corset-style pantsuit to a bold lace dress and quirky parrot bag, the actress is serving fashion like no one, and we are clearly obsessed.

