New Bride Rashmika Mandanna Glows In ₹3,450 Peach Saree With Husband Vijay Deverakonda At Hyderabad Wedding Conference

From regal wedding couture in Udaipur to understated elegance in Hyderabad, newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are proving that style doesn't always have to shout to make a statement. Just days after their February 26, 2026 dreamy wedding, the couple met the media in Hyderabad ahead of their grand reception, and all eyes were on the bride's refreshingly simple look.

Rashmika's minimal saree steals the show

After dazzling in heavily embellished ensembles during the wedding festivities in Udaipur, Rashmika surprised everyone by choosing a breezy, budget-friendly saree for the press interaction. The actress stepped out in a peach-orange mulmul cotton saree from Suta Bombay, which, according to the brand, is only priced at ₹3,450. The six-yard drape featured delicate sequins and tassel detailing, striking the perfect balance between festive and fuss-free.

She paired the saree with a contrasting mustard-yellow blouse featuring three-fourth sleeves, adding striking contrast to the soft peach hue. While the outfit itself leaned minimal, Rashmika elevated the look with traditional gold jewellery. Layered gold chains, statement jhumkas, stacked bracelets and rings brought a bridal glow to the ensemble.

Her makeup followed a fresh, dewy aesthetic with a luminous base, softly blushed cheeks, neutral-toned eyes and subtle lips, while her hair was styled in a neat bun with floral accents.

Meanwhile, Vijay complemented her effortlessly in a classic yellow kurta paired with crisp white pyjamas. His kurta featured subtle embroidery that added texture without overpowering the look. Styled with traditional juttis, a sleek wristwatch and neatly groomed hair, he kept things polished yet relaxed.

Virosh's wedding reception

The media interaction was held ahead of their much-anticipated wedding reception in Hyderabad. The grand celebration reportedly is set to take place tonight (March 4) at Taj Krishna in Banjara Hills, where several prominent names from politics, Bollywood and the South Indian film industry are expected to attend.

