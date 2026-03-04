Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Meet Sweet Family In Hyderabad; Inside Video Reveals What Guests Receive In Special Wedding Hamper

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda continue to spread joy beyond their wedding day, charming fans with thoughtful gestures and heartfelt interactions. On March 3, 2026, the couple hosted a special meet-and-greet at Daspalla in Hyderabad, where they met a sweet family of three.

The video, titled "Come let’s meet #VIROSH," was shared by Rayvhaansh & Bhavani on their Instagram. It captured the couple’s warmth as they greeted the family with radiant smiles, shook hands, and even made a spoke to the young child.

Check out the video below:

Guests at the event were delighted to receive a beautifully curated hamper from Virosh, a blend of their names. The basket included a Virosh-engraved keychain, a box of delicious sweets, and fresh flowers, making for a memorable and personalised return gift.

Virosh's special gesture for fans

Rashmika and Vijay, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on February 26, have gone the extra mile to include their fans in the celebration. On March 1, the couple sent out trucks loaded with sweet boxes to 22 cities, including Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad, ensuring well-wishers across India felt part of their special moment.

Even at their wedding in Udaipur, they didn’t forget the media, distributing kaju katli and sweet boxes to journalists gathered outside.

Demonstrating gratitude for the love they’ve received, the newlyweds also organized Annadanam, a sacred meal offering, at 16 temples across India. This gesture of charity was their way of saying thanks for years of support and blessings.

Rashmika and Vijay’s thoughtful approach to celebrating their union has only deepened the affection fans feel for them, blending tradition, generosity, and genuine connection.

