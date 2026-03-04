 Arjun Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandhok Are Dreamy Couple At Their Star-Studded Pre-Wedding Ceremony In Mumbai
Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar and his bride-to-be Saaniya Chandhok made a stylish first media appearance at their March 3 pre-wedding festivity in Mumbai. Arjun wore an ivory embroidered sherwani, while Saaniya stunned in a silver embellished lehenga. The star-studded evening was attended by Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan and Raj Thackeray, among others.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 11:28 AM IST
article-image

Wedding celebrations are officially in full swing for Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok, and Mumbai witnessed an evening straight out of a fairytale. Hosted by proud parents Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar, the pre-wedding festivities began on March 3, 2026, with an intimate yet grand sangeet and mehendi night that brought together cricketing legends, political figures and familiar faces from the entertainment world.

The celebration marked the couple's first official appearance before the media, and they certainly made it count.

Take a look:

Arjun and Saaniya's regal fashion moment

Arjun kept things timeless in an ivory sherwani that featured delicate tonal embroidery, paired with beige fitted trousers and coordinated traditional juttis, maintaining him as a perfect groom-to-be.

Meanwhile, Saaniya complemented her beau beautifully in a luminous silver lehenga set. She donned an intricately sequin-adorned skirt with a matching fitted blouse and a dupatta that was draped gracefully over her shoulder.

article-image

For jewellery, she opted for a statement choker, coordinating earrings and a classic maang tikka that enhanced the look without overpowering it. Soft waves, glowing makeup and a natural finish tied everything together, making the couple’s ivory-and-silver pairing look harmonious and sophisticated.

article-image

A star-studded guest list

The evening saw the presence of cricketing stalwarts, including Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech, Irfan Pathan with Safa Baig, Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra, along with Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge. Political leader Raj Thackeray was also among those in attendance.

Arjun and Saaniya were joined by Sachin, Anjali and Sara Tendulkar as they posed for photographs, marking a special family moment amid the glamour.

