 Oscars 2026 Nominations: Know When & Where To Watch LIVE In India
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentOscars 2026 Nominations: Know When & Where To Watch LIVE In India

Oscars 2026 Nominations: Know When & Where To Watch LIVE In India

Actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman are set to host the morning event and reveal the complete list of nominees of Oscars 2026

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 09:34 PM IST
article-image

The countdown to the 98th Academy Awards has begun, with the Oscars 2026 nominations set to be announced on Thursday (January 22). Film enthusiasts worldwide, including audiences in India, are eagerly awaiting the big reveal, which promises a mix of established stars, rising talent, and critically acclaimed films competing for Hollywood’s most prestigious honours.

The nominations announcement will go live at 8:30 AM ET / 7:00 PM IST, offering viewers in India an evening livestream experience.

Where to watch the nominations?

Fans can follow the full announcement on the official Academy websites, Oscar.com and Oscar.org, or via the Academy’s social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 29-Year-Old Sakinaka Bank Employee Duped Of ₹51,240 In Fake Resort Booking Scam; Case Registered
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 29-Year-Old Sakinaka Bank Employee Duped Of ₹51,240 In Fake Resort Booking Scam; Case Registered
Mumbai Politics: Shiv Sena (UBT) Appoints Former Mayor Kishori Pednekar As Group Leader In BMC
Mumbai Politics: Shiv Sena (UBT) Appoints Former Mayor Kishori Pednekar As Group Leader In BMC
Mumbai Crime: Real Estate Businessman Alleges ₹12-Crore Investment Fraud; EOW Registers FIR
Mumbai Crime: Real Estate Businessman Alleges ₹12-Crore Investment Fraud; EOW Registers FIR
Donald Trump At World Economic Forum: Top Quotes By US President In Davos - VIDEOS
Donald Trump At World Economic Forum: Top Quotes By US President In Davos - VIDEOS
Read Also
Karan Johar Says He's 'Over The Moon' As Homebound Gets Shortlisted For Best International Feature...
article-image

For those who prefer news or streaming outlets, the event will also be accessible on ABC News Live, Good Morning America, Hulu, and Disney+.

Actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman are set to host the morning event and reveal the complete list of nominees.

This awards season has already seen a flurry of activity, with films like One Battle After Another and Hamnet emerging as strong contenders. Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners, despite missing out at the Golden Globes, continues to generate buzz, while A24’s Marty Supreme has positioned Timothée Chalamet for a high-profile award-season moment. Other titles under close watch include Frankenstein, Bugonia, It Was Just an Accident, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, Train Dreams, and Weapons, all of which have gained critical acclaim and audience attention.

Some anticipated releases may not make the cut. Sequels such as Avatar: Fire and Ash and Wicked: For Good have fallen short critically and commercially, potentially leaving them off the nominations list.

India also remains in the running this year, with the film Homebound advancing to the next round of voting for Best International Feature Film, raising hopes for a nomination and keeping the country firmly in the Oscar conversation.

Looking ahead, the Oscars ceremony itself is scheduled for March 15, with Conan O’Brien returning as host for his second consecutive year. As the final shortlist takes shape, film fans worldwide are set for another star-studded awards season.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Oscars 2026 Nominations: Know When & Where To Watch LIVE In India
Oscars 2026 Nominations: Know When & Where To Watch LIVE In India
Exclusive: Aamir Khan Opens Up On What He Thinks About Sunil Grover
Exclusive: Aamir Khan Opens Up On What He Thinks About Sunil Grover
Video: Karan Aujla REPOSTS Reel Criticising Kiara Advani's 'Rude' Behaviour On Flight; Netizens...
Video: Karan Aujla REPOSTS Reel Criticising Kiara Advani's 'Rude' Behaviour On Flight; Netizens...
Shahid Kapoor Reveals Why He Felt 'Intimidated' Before Working With Vishal Bhardwaj In Kaminey
Shahid Kapoor Reveals Why He Felt 'Intimidated' Before Working With Vishal Bhardwaj In Kaminey
Finding Her Edge OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Anticipated Romantic Series?
Finding Her Edge OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Anticipated Romantic Series?