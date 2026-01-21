Oscars 2026 Nominations: Know When & Where To Watch LIVE In India

The countdown to the 98th Academy Awards has begun, with the Oscars 2026 nominations set to be announced on Thursday (January 22). Film enthusiasts worldwide, including audiences in India, are eagerly awaiting the big reveal, which promises a mix of established stars, rising talent, and critically acclaimed films competing for Hollywood’s most prestigious honours.

The nominations announcement will go live at 8:30 AM ET / 7:00 PM IST, offering viewers in India an evening livestream experience.

Where to watch the nominations?

Fans can follow the full announcement on the official Academy websites, Oscar.com and Oscar.org, or via the Academy’s social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

For those who prefer news or streaming outlets, the event will also be accessible on ABC News Live, Good Morning America, Hulu, and Disney+.

Actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman are set to host the morning event and reveal the complete list of nominees.

This awards season has already seen a flurry of activity, with films like One Battle After Another and Hamnet emerging as strong contenders. Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners, despite missing out at the Golden Globes, continues to generate buzz, while A24’s Marty Supreme has positioned Timothée Chalamet for a high-profile award-season moment. Other titles under close watch include Frankenstein, Bugonia, It Was Just an Accident, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, Train Dreams, and Weapons, all of which have gained critical acclaim and audience attention.

Some anticipated releases may not make the cut. Sequels such as Avatar: Fire and Ash and Wicked: For Good have fallen short critically and commercially, potentially leaving them off the nominations list.

India also remains in the running this year, with the film Homebound advancing to the next round of voting for Best International Feature Film, raising hopes for a nomination and keeping the country firmly in the Oscar conversation.

Looking ahead, the Oscars ceremony itself is scheduled for March 15, with Conan O’Brien returning as host for his second consecutive year. As the final shortlist takes shape, film fans worldwide are set for another star-studded awards season.