Priyanka Chopra Takes Over Pre-Oscars 2026 Party With Husband Nick Jonas In Chic Dior Dress

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at pre-Oscars dinner | Image Courtesy: X (@IyanAmjad)

As the buzz builds ahead of the Academy Awards 2026, Hollywood’s biggest names have already begun celebrating in style. Among the stars turning heads at a glamorous pre-Oscars gathering was actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who arrived with her husband-singer Nick Jonas and instantly commanded attention with her elegant fashion choice.

The couple attended an intimate dinner hosted by W Magazine and Dior on March 13, just days before the prestigious ceremony. With Priyanka confirmed as one of the presenters this year, her appearance at the stylish gathering only heightened the excitement around her Oscars return.

Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra’s Grecian-inspired Dior look

For the star-studded evening, Priyanka embraced timeless elegance in a stunning white ensemble from Dior’s Pre-Spring 2026 collection. The outfit drew inspiration from classical Grecian silhouettes, giving it a soft, goddess-like aesthetic.

The dress featured a stunning wide-collared neckline, accentuated by a brooch adorned with delicate beadwork and tassels. Adding a playful burst of colour, the shoulder and skirt were detailed with vibrant sequin embroidery inspired by nature, lending the otherwise minimalist outfit a lively twist.

A defined waist shaped the bodice, while airy half-length sleeves added a dreamy feel. The skirt flowed into an asymmetrical design with a draped element at one side that extended into a dramatic floor-length train at the back, making the ensemble both graceful and statement-worthy.

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Priyanka completed the monochrome look with black slingback heels finished with bow detailing and carried a sleek black clutch, both from Dior. Her jewellery came courtesy of Bvlgari, including eye-catching multi-hoop earrings and bold rings that added sparkle without overpowering the outfit.

For beauty, the actress kept things soft and radiant with a dewy base, feathered brows, soft pink eyeshadow, mascara-defined lashes, blush-toned cheeks and nude lips. Her shoulder-length hair was styled in loose blowout waves with a side parting, keeping things elegant and breezy.

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Nick Jonas keeps it classic

Standing beside her, Nick Jonas matched Priyanka’s polished vibe with a sharp yet relaxed look. He opted for a beige tweed double-breasted blazer featuring structured shoulders and a tailored cut.

Nick paired the jacket with a crisp white shirt and black straight-fit trousers, keeping the palette clean and sophisticated. Polished dress shoes and a luxury wristwatch added the finishing touches to his ensemble.

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A star-studded evening

The pre-Oscars dinner also welcomed several high-profile guests, including Emma Watson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Teyana Taylor and Macaulay Culkin, along with Dior’s creative director Jonathan Anderson.

With her graceful Dior moment and Nick’s classic tailoring, Priyanka once again proved why she remains one of the most stylish global stars to watch during Oscars week.

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