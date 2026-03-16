Priyanka Chopra's Oscars 2026 Snake Necklace Took '1300 Hours' To Make, Features 14-Carat Sapphire With Diamonds: Check Out

When it comes to making a statement on the red carpet, Priyanka Chopra Jonas knows exactly how to turn heads. At the Academy Awards 2026, the global star delivered a masterclass in timeless glamour as she arrived alongside her husband and singer Nick Jonas. And while her elegant white couture gown grabbed eyeballs, it was her jaw-dropping serpent-inspired necklace that truly stole the spotlight.

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Priyanka Chopra’s iconic Dior-Bulgari moment

For Hollywood’s biggest night, Priyanka chose a striking strapless gown from Dior’s Spring 2026 couture collection. The structured white dress featured beautifully sculpted draping across, along with a thigh-high slit and delicate feather detailing on the hem.

The true highlight of Priyanka’s ensemble was her spectacular high jewellery necklace from Bulgari. The statement piece, known as the Serpenti Illusio High Jewelry necklace, is a remarkable work of craftsmanship made using 235 intricate elements and reportedly took over 1300 hours to complete, as reported by Town & Country.

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Inspired by Bulgari’s iconic serpent motif, the necklace wraps around the neckline in a design that almost resembles armour. At its centre sits a stunning 14-carat Madagascar sapphire, surrounded by diamonds, buff-top emeralds and touches of onyx that add contrast and depth to the design.

Apart from the eyeballs-grabbing neckpiece, Priyanka also adorned herself with statement diamond studs and a giant ring. A pair of sleek black heels, creating a striking monochrome contrast that felt both modern and classic.

For makeup, she opted for radiant skin, defined eyes and a glossy lip, keeping the beauty look refined and red-carpet ready. Her hair was styled in soft, centre-parted waves that framed her face elegantly.

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Nick Jonas’ classic tuxedo style

Standing beside her, Nick Jonas opted for a timeless tuxedo from Ralph Lauren. The singer wore a sharply tailored black suit paired with a crisp white shirt and a traditional black bow tie.

The classic ensemble provided the perfect balance to Priyanka’s glamorous couture look, making the couple one of the most stylish duos on the Oscars red carpet.

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