Kylie Jenner Outshines Everyone At Oscars 2026 In Bold Red Gown, 200 Carats Of Diamonds With Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at Oscars 2026 |

The glamour at the Academy Awards 2026 wasn't limited to the red carpet alone. While Timothée Chalamet walked the carpet solo, girlfriend Kylie Jenner made her grand appearance inside the ceremony and instantly became one of the evening’s most talked-about style moments. With a striking red gown and dazzling diamonds, Kylie delivered a bold dose of old Hollywood glamour at the star-studded night in Los Angeles in March 2026.

Take a look:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kylie Jenner’s dramatic red carpet-ready look

Kylie embraced high-octane glamour in a dramatic sequined gown custom-made by Schiaparelli. The body-hugging red dress framed her curves perfectly and featured a daring keyhole cutout at the chest along with a plunging neckline, creating a bold yet elegant silhouette.

The sparkling ensemble was paired with a matching red clutch, making the entire look cohesive and striking. Before the event, Kylie teased her outfit on social media with the caption "Jessica who?", playfully referencing the iconic cartoon bombshell Jessica Rabbit, whose signature red gown shares a similar dramatic vibe.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Interestingly, this wasn’t the first time Kylie wore the striking design. She previously stepped out in a similar version of the same gown in a lighter tone during Paris Fashion Week in September 2023. That earlier look featured shimmering silver embellishments over a pale base, styled with similar hair and jewellery, proving Kylie isn’t afraid to repeat a fashion favourite when it works.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

200 carats of diamonds

If the gown wasn’t dazzling enough, Kylie elevated the look with spectacular jewellery from Lorraine Schwartz. The statement diamond necklace, paired with matching drop earrings and a bold pinky ring, reportedly featured more than 200 carats of diamonds, adding extraordinary sparkle to her Oscars appearance.

She kept her hair styled in soft, voluminous curls while opting for polished, glamorous makeup that highlighted her features without overpowering the statement outfit.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Timothée Chalamet’s vintage-inspired style

Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet kept things sleek and sophisticated for the red carpet in an all-white ensemble by Givenchy. His outfit included a sharply tailored double-breasted suit paired with a coordinating shirt, tie and white shoes, creating a clean monochrome look. He completed the outfit with dark sunglasses, multiple rings and a timepiece from Urban Jürgensen.

Want to take a break from the news? Play our games on game.freepressjournal.in