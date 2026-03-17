Rashmika Mandanna Ditches Yellow For Haldi With Vijay Deverakonda, Wows In Mint-Green Look & Gold Temple Jewellery

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's Haldi ceremony |

Weddings may come with traditions, but newlywed Rashmika Mandanna clearly believes in rewriting the rulebook. For her Haldi ceremony with Vijay Deverakonda, the actress skipped the usual yellow palette and embraced a refreshing mint-green look, and the internet can't get enough of it. Held amid the dreamy celebrations in Udaipur, their Haldi was anything but ordinary, blending colour, chaos and pure joy.

Take a look:

Rashmika’s fresh take on Haldi dressing

Breaking away from the traditional yellow hues, Rashmika opted for a spring-inspired ensemble by designer Anamika Khanna. She donned a one-shoulder, two-piece ensemble in a soothing mint-green shade, adorned with delicate floral motifs that added a soft, romantic touch.

The silhouette felt modern yet rooted, with the asymmetrical neckline bringing in a contemporary edge while the intricate detailing kept the festive spirit alive.

True to her love for traditional styling, Rashmika went all out with statement gold jewellery from SHREE Jewellers. From a maang tika and jhumkas to chunky kadas, her accessories brought in a strong temple-inspired aesthetic that beautifully contrasted the fresh colour palette.

Her beauty look stayed effortless and radiant with a natural, dewy base, softly flushed cheeks, nude-toned eyes and neutral lips. She tied her hair in a sleek, centre-parted ponytail, letting her jewellery and outfit take centre stage.

Vijay’s pastel charm

Complementing her look, Vijay embraced soft festive tones in a blush-pink kurta set by Anamika Khanna. The outfit featured intricate floral embroidery with delicate vines and leaf patterns, lending it a subtle yet elegant appeal. He styled the ensemble with statement gold jewellery, including a thick chain, a bracelet, and rings, and completed it with sleek black sunglasses.

Holi-coded Haldi

If the outfits were vibrant, the ceremony itself was even more lively. Rashmika described the celebration as a colourful, almost Holi-like experience.

"It was more like Haldi + Holi. We were drenched and dipped in colour so much so that even now my hair still carries a bit of red in it," she shared.

From making a grand entry on a boat to dancing to dhol beats and playfully smearing colours, the couple’s Haldi was full of high-energy moments. Rashmika even joked about winning all the games with her bridal squad, adding, "I won all the games that day with the incredible help of my Team Bride! Just FYI… even Vijju was Team Bride that day!"

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