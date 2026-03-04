Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Reception: Bride Wows In Red Mysore Silk Saree, Gold Peacock Neckpiece

Mr and Mrs Deverakonda have arrived! After their intimate Udaipur wedding on February 26, 2026, newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda hosted a grand reception on March 4 in Hyderabad, arriving hand-in-hand in a deeply rooted South Indian ensembles that felt regal, cultural and timeless.

Rashmika’s South Indian moment

For the reception, Rashmika paid homage to her heritage in a custom red Mysore silk saree by Jade, handwoven by Madhurya. The classic drape featured a striking black and gold border, paired with a matching blouse, making her look like the perfect South Indian bahu.

While the saree was timeless, it was her eyeballs-grabbing gold jewellery from SHREE Jewellers that truly stole the spotlight. Drawing inspiration from the peacock and the Gandaberunda, the iconic two-headed emblem of Mysore’s Wadiyar dynasty, the pieces beautifully reflected her cultural lineage.

At the centre of her look was the elaborate Peacock Fountain necklace, crafted in intricate Nakshi goldwork. Studded with emeralds and Burma rubies set in luminous Kundan, the statement piece added majesty without overwhelming her ensemble.

The accessories didn't just stop at the majestic neckpiece. Rashmika went on to adorn herself with equally stunning gold jhumkas, statement hand ornaments and a kamarbandh, giving her opulent bridal touch.

While the ensemble was impactful, her beauty look leaned towards soft elegance with dewy skin, rosy cheeks and neutral lips. She styled her hair in a neat middle-parted bun adorned with fresh flowers, completing the quintessential South Indian bridal aesthetic with elegance and grace.

Vijay’s classic silhouette

Vijay complemented his bride in a cream-toned custom traditional ensemble by Jade. He donned a veshti-style dhoti paired with a ivory silk kurta, finishing the look with a matching angavastram draped over his shoulder and a sleek silver chain.

