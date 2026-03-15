Shilpa Shetty Dazzles, Dino Morea Flashes Chiselled Abs At Gopi Vaid’s Mumbai Fashion Show – WATCH

Dino Morea and Shilpa Shetty walks for designer Gopi Vaid’s Mumbai fashion show | Image Courtesy: FPJ

When it comes to commanding a runway, few do it with as much flair as Shilpa Shetty and Dino Morea. The two stars brought glamour and show-stopping energy to the ramp in Mumbai on March 15 as they walked for designer Gopi Vaid’s latest couture showcase, organised in collaboration with the Cancer Patients Aid Association for Caring With Style 2026.

From Dino’s bold, abs-baring royal look to Shilpa’s dazzling gold showstopper moment, the evening turned into a true fashion spectacle.

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Dino Morea opens the show in bold style

Actor and model Dino Morea set the tone for the evening as he opened the show with a eyeballs-grabbing runway walk. The 50-year-old star showcased his chiselled physique in a luxurious gold sherwani that grabbed cheers from the audience.

The intricately embroidered ensemble was styled with the front left open, allowing Dino to confidently flaunt his toned abs while maintaining a regal aesthetic. The sherwani was paired with classic ivory pyjamas featuring soft pleats and a wide embroidered waistband that enhanced the royal appeal.

To elevate the look further, he accessorised with a magnificent emerald-and-diamond necklace and traditional embroidered mojris, creating a powerful blend of royal elegance and modern masculinity.

Shilpa Shetty turns showstopper

If Dino set the runway ablaze, Shilpa Shetty brought the grand finale with her show-stopping presence. The actress glided down the runway in a dazzling gold ensemble that perfectly captured the designer’s signature aesthetic.

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Her look featured a structured corset with a plunging neckline and a dramatic backless design, richly adorned with intricate gold embroidery. The corset was paired with a voluminous lehenga decorated with mirror work and delicate shimmering motifs that sparkled under the runway lights.

Instead of wearing heavy jewellery, Shilpa kept the styling minimal, opting for a stack of bold gold kadas that complemented the outfit without overpowering it. She carried the dupatta elegantly in her hands, letting it trail behind her as she walked.

Her beauty look was equally radiant with a luminous base, sculpted contours, subtle blush, smoky eye makeup and nude lips. She finished the ramp look with centre-parted soft waves that framed her face effortlessly.