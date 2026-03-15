Newlyweds Kuldeep Yadav-Vanshika Makes First Public Appearance After Wedding: New Bride Wows In Sindoor Red Look

Newlyweds Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika made their first public appearance as husband and wife after their intimate wedding on March 14 in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. The duo walked hand-in-hand in traditional looks as paps snapped them at the airport.

Take a look:

Kuldeep kept things casual and effortless in a white t-shirt, paired with black bottoms and a red shawl wrapped around his neck.

Meanwhile, Vanshika exuded new bride elegance in a red salwar-suit, intricately embroidered with delicate gold zari work. She complemented the look with traditional jewellery and her middle-parted hair adorned with sindoor.