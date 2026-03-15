 Newlyweds Kuldeep Yadav-Vanshika Makes First Public Appearance After Wedding: New Bride Wows In Sindoor Red Look
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleNewlyweds Kuldeep Yadav-Vanshika Makes First Public Appearance After Wedding: New Bride Wows In Sindoor Red Look

Newlyweds Kuldeep Yadav-Vanshika Makes First Public Appearance After Wedding: New Bride Wows In Sindoor Red Look

Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav made first public appearance with wife Vanshika after Mussoorie wedding.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, March 15, 2026, 02:24 PM IST
article-image

Newlyweds Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika made their first public appearance as husband and wife after their intimate wedding on March 14 in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. The duo walked hand-in-hand in traditional looks as paps snapped them at the airport.

Take a look:

Read Also
Kuldeep Yadav & Vanshika Are Married! Bride Glows In Regal Red Lehenga For Their Mussoorie Wedding
article-image

Kuldeep kept things casual and effortless in a white t-shirt, paired with black bottoms and a red shawl wrapped around his neck.

Meanwhile, Vanshika exuded new bride elegance in a red salwar-suit, intricately embroidered with delicate gold zari work. She complemented the look with traditional jewellery and her middle-parted hair adorned with sindoor.

Follow us on