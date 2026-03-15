 Kuldeep Yadav & Vanshika Are Married! Bride Glows In Regal Red Lehenga For Their Mussoorie Wedding
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Kuldeep Yadav & Vanshika Are Married! Bride Glows In Regal Red Lehenga For Their Mussoorie Wedding

Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav married Vanshika Chadha on March 14 in an intimate ceremony in Mussoorie. Vanshika looked like a traditional bride in a red lehenga adorned with gold zardozi work and Kundan jewellery, while Kuldeep wore an ivory embroidered sherwani with a regal pagdi and emerald necklace.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, March 15, 2026, 10:00 AM IST
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Wedding bells are ringing in the cricket world as Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav has officially tied the knot with longtime partner Vanshika Chadha. The couple exchanged vows on March 14 in an intimate ceremony held in the picturesque hills of Mussoorie, surrounded by close family members and friends.

Vanshika’s timeless bridal look

For her big day, Vanshika embraced the charm of a traditional Indian bride in a stunning red lehenga. The bridal ensemble featured a richly embroidered skirt adorned with elaborate gold zardozi work and intricate handcrafted patterns inspired by classic Indian motifs.

She paired the statement skirt with a matching blouse and a delicately draped dupatta that covered her head, giving her look a regal and timeless bridal feel.

Her jewellery choices perfectly complemented the outfit. Vanshika wore a jaw-dropping Kundan necklace set with matching earrings and a traditional maang tikka placed elegantly at the centre of her hairline. Stacks of gold and white bridal bangles along with ornate hand ornaments completed the traditional aesthetic.

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For her bridal glam, she opted for a polished makeup look with a flawless base, softly smoked nude eyes highlighted with shimmer, mascara-coated lashes and blush-enhanced cheeks. A nude lip shade kept the look balanced and elegant, while her hair was styled in a sleek bun, allowing her jewellery to take centre stage.

Kuldeep Yadav’s royal groom look

Standing beside his bride, Kuldeep looked equally regal in a sophisticated ivory sherwani. The groom’s outfit featured delicate embroidery, paired with a matching pyjama and a coordinating dupatta draped neatly over his shoulder.

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Adding a royal touch, Kuldeep wore a gold pagdi adorned with an emerald brooch. He further elevated his look with layered emerald and diamond necklaces, giving his wedding ensemble a majestic finish.

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