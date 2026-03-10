Who Is Kuldeep Yadav's Wife-To-Be Vanshika? Cricketer To Marry Childhood Love In Mussoorie After Team India's World Cup Win

As celebrations continue after Team India's historic ICC Men's T20 World Cup glory, Kuldeep Yadav is ready to begin a new chapter off the field. The India spinner is all set to marry his long-time partner Vanshika, with the couple choosing the scenic hills of Mussoorie for their intimate wedding. Fresh from the team's victory, Kuldeep's personal life is now taking centre stage as he prepares for a heartfelt celebration with family and close friends.

Kuldeep Yadav wedding date, venue & more

As per media reports, Kuldeep and Vanshika will tie the knot on March 14, 2026, at a picturesque Mussoorie resort nestled in the mountains of Uttarakhand. The ceremony is expected to be a private affair, attended mainly by close family members.

Read Also Who Is Akriti Agarwal? Prithvi Shaw Engaged To Influencer With Over 3 Million Followers

As reported by India Today, the pre-wedding festivities will begin a day earlier on March 13, with traditional Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies. While the wedding itself will remain low-key, the celebrations will continue, reportedly, with a grand reception on March 17 at Hotel Centrum, where prominent names from the Board of Control for Cricket in India, officials from the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, and members of the cricket fraternity are expected to attend.

While the reports are making headlines, Kuldeep himself has not confirmed any wedding plans.

Who is Vanshika?

Kuldeep's bride-to-be Vanshika prefers to keep a low profile despite being connected to one of India's leading cricketers. According to information available online, she was born and raised in Shyam Nagar, Lucknow, and currently works with the Life Insurance Corporation of India.

Coming from a family rooted in the city, Vanshika’s father is also associated with LIC. Unlike many partners of sports personalities, she stays away from the spotlight and maintains a private life, with little presence in public events or on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A childhood love story

Kuldeep and Vanshika’s relationship dates back to their early years in Kanpur, where the two grew up knowing each other. Their bond gradually strengthened over time, evolving from friendship into a lasting relationship.

The couple made their relationship official when they got engaged on June 4, 2025, in Lucknow, in a heartfelt ceremony attended by family members. Throughout Kuldeep’s cricketing journey, from domestic cricket to international success, Vanshika has reportedly been a steady pillar of support.

Want to take a break from the news? Play our games on game.freepressjournal.in