Who Is Akriti Agarwal? Prithvi Shaw Engaged To Influencer With Over 3 Million Followers

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw is back in the headlines, but this time for his personal life rather than cricket. The batter recently announced his engagement to social media influencer and his rumoured girlfriend Akriti Agarwal, surprising fans and followers online.

Sharing the joyful update on social media, Shaw wrote, “From sixes on the field to a lifetime of hits off it. She’s is my perfect innings! #justengaged”

Check it out below:

Who is Akriti Agarwal?

Akriti Agarwal is a digital content creator and influencer known for her fashion and lifestyle posts on social media. Born on May 2, 2003, in Lucknow, she later moved to Mumbai with her family during her high school years.

She pursued a Bachelor of Management Studies degree from Nirmala Memorial Foundation College while simultaneously building her career as a content creator. Today, Akriti has amassed over 3.2 million followers on Instagram and also runs a growing YouTube channel with around 88K subscribers.