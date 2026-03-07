Sachin Tendulkar's Emerald-Diamond Elephant Brooch At Son Arjun's Mumbai Wedding With Saaniya Steals The Spotlight

Sachin Tendulkar for Arjun-Saaniya's wedding | Image Courtesy: Epicstories.in

Newlyweds Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok's recent Mumbai wedding was nothing short of a star-studded spectacle. And while the grand celebration saw some of the most head-turning fashion moments by elite guests, it was the groom's father and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's regal look that quietly stole the spotlight.

Check it out below:

Sachin Tendulkar’s regal wedding ensemble

For his son's big day, Sachin opted for an elegant traditional ensemble created by celebrated Indian designer Manish Malhotra. The cricket icon donned a sophisticated ivory sherwani crafted from rich tissue fabric, giving the outfit a subtle sheen that elevated the overall look.

The sherwani featured delicate dori embroidery forming graceful patterns across the fabric, further enriched with intricate gold zardozi detailing. He paired it with a cream straight-fit pyjama that kept the silhouette classic and polished.

While the ensemble itself was elegant, the highlight of Sachin’s look was an eye-catching elephant brooch from Manish Malhotra's jewellery collection. Crafted with emeralds and diamonds, the accessory added a touch of royal charm to the sherwani.

Completing the attire were off-white mojris adorned with fine embroidery, perfectly matching the regal tone of the outfit.

Arjun and Saaniya's dreamy marriage

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok officially tied the knot on March 5, 2026, at the luxurious The St. Regis Mumbai. After a series of glamorous pre-wedding festivities, the couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and close friends.

For their big day, both the bride and groom wore custom red ensembles designed by Manish Malhotra, perfectly complementing the grandeur of the occasion.

The wedding also saw an impressive guest list featuring celebrities and cricket legends, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani with Shloka Ambani, and cricket stars like MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh with Hazel Keech, Harbhajan Singh with Geeta Basra and Zaheer Khan with Sagarika Ghatge.

Want to take a break from the news? Play our games on game.freepressjournal.in