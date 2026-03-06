Sara Tendulkar's Sangeet Dance For Arjun-Saaniya's Mumbai Wedding Function Goes Viral - WATCH

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at The St Regis Mumbai on March 5, 2026, following a series of glamorous pre-wedding celebrations. Among the many standout moments from the festivities, Sara Tendulkar’s sangeet performance has taken the internet by storm, quickly going viral for its energy and grace.

Sara's dance for brother Arjun's pre-wedding

During the vibrant mehendi and sangeet night on March 3, Sara was captured dancing joyfully to the iconic Punjabi Wedding Song, delivering a lively and heartwarming performance that won over both guests and fans online. The video showcases her effortless moves and infectious enthusiasm, making her the star of the evening.

Check it out below:

What she wore during the event

Sara’s sartorial choice for her brother’s pre-wedding celebration was equally dazzling. She donned a custom-designed, multi-hued lehenga by Arpita Mehta, featuring intricate threadwork and mirror detailing that sparkled under the lights.

The full, colourful skirt blended deep pinks, reds, and hints of green, while her half-sleeve, princess-cut choli offered a striking backless twist. A green dupatta completed the ensemble, adding a fresh pop of colour.

She accessorised her look with a statement necklace, matching earrings, a bold maang tikka, and stacked bangles. Her makeup was soft and radiant with glowing skin, shimmering eyes, blushed cheeks, and glossy pink lips. The finishing touch was a neatly braided hairstyle adorned with a mirror-work Punjabi paranda, giving her look a playful, traditional vibe.

Want to take a break from the news? Play our games on game.freepressjournal.in