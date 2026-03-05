 Arjun Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandhok Are Married! Couple Share Warm Hug After Exchanging Varmala| WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleArjun Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandhok Are Married! Couple Share Warm Hug After Exchanging Varmala| WATCH

Arjun Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandhok Are Married! Couple Share Warm Hug After Exchanging Varmala| WATCH

As Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok performed the varmala ceremony, they shared a warm and loving hug much to the delight of Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar who witnessed the moment with huge smiles pasted on their faces.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, March 05, 2026, 01:40 PM IST
article-image
Married Couple Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Share Warm Hug After Exchanging Varmala | WATCH | X @rushiii_12

Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar, got hitched to his long-term girlfriend, Saaniya Chandhok, in a grand wedding ceremony in Mumbai. As the couple performed the varmala ceremony, they shared a warm and loving hug. The video captures the joyous couple exchanging varmalas while Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar witness the moment with happy tears in their eyes.

WATCH VIDEO:

The wedding ceremony took place at Mumbai's St Regis and was attended by cricketers including Mahindra Singh and Sakshi Dhoni, Yuvraj and Hazel Keech Singh, among others.

Akash and Shloka Ambani were present along with Nita and Mukesh Ambani. Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan made a red carpet appearance together. Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan also joined the wedding function. Jaya ji was spotted wearing an ivory saree while Big B kept it classic in traditional attire with a shawl wrapped around him.

FPJ Shorts
Arjun Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandhok Are Married! Couple Share Warm Hug After Exchanging Varmala| WATCH
Arjun Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandhok Are Married! Couple Share Warm Hug After Exchanging Varmala| WATCH
Nitish Kumar, 'Chanakya Of Bihar Politics', To Move To Rajya Sabha; Know His Political Journey
Nitish Kumar, 'Chanakya Of Bihar Politics', To Move To Rajya Sabha; Know His Political Journey
First Visuals Out! Arjun Tendulkar's Heartfelt Varmala Moment With Saaniya Chandhok Goes Viral At Their Wedding In Mumbai; Video
First Visuals Out! Arjun Tendulkar's Heartfelt Varmala Moment With Saaniya Chandhok Goes Viral At Their Wedding In Mumbai; Video
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Urges Unions To Withdraw Strike Over E-Challan System
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Urges Unions To Withdraw Strike Over E-Challan System

Follow us on