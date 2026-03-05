Arjun Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandhok Are Married! Couple Share Warm Hug After Exchanging Varmala| WATCH

Married Couple Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Share Warm Hug After Exchanging Varmala | WATCH | X @rushiii_12

Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar, got hitched to his long-term girlfriend, Saaniya Chandhok, in a grand wedding ceremony in Mumbai. As the couple performed the varmala ceremony, they shared a warm and loving hug. The video captures the joyous couple exchanging varmalas while Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar witness the moment with happy tears in their eyes.

The wedding ceremony took place at Mumbai's St Regis and was attended by cricketers including Mahindra Singh and Sakshi Dhoni, Yuvraj and Hazel Keech Singh, among others.

Akash and Shloka Ambani were present along with Nita and Mukesh Ambani. Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan made a red carpet appearance together. Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan also joined the wedding function. Jaya ji was spotted wearing an ivory saree while Big B kept it classic in traditional attire with a shawl wrapped around him.