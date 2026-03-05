Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok's Mumbai Wedding Features 'Saaj' Theme With 270° Mandap, Shankar Mahadevan Performs The Mangalashtak

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok are officially husband and wife! After star-studded pre-wedding celebrations, the couple exchanged vows on the morning of March 5, 2026, at the luxurious The St. Regis Mumbai, surrounded by close family members, friends, and several prominent personalities.

Inside their ‘Saaj’ wedding theme

Arjun and Saaniya's main wedding ceremony unfolded under a thoughtfully curated theme titled “Saaj.” Unlike the vibrant Mehendi festivities held earlier, the wedding décor embraced a concept of subtle grandeur. According to their wedding planner Eternity by Trinity, the ceremony space featured a spectacular 270-degree centre mandap, designed to create an immersive and sacred atmosphere for the rituals.

The decor palette remained soft and dreamy, with layers of baby’s breath flowers complemented by shades of off-white, blush pink, fresh greens, and muted gold accents. The design created a calm and almost cloud-like setting, allowing the focus to remain on the couple and the significance of the rituals while still delivering a visually striking aesthetic.

Indian singers elevate the ceremony

Beyond the exquisite decor, the emotional tone of the wedding was heightened by live musical performances. Singer Harshdeep Kaur accompanied the bride’s entry, creating a heartfelt moment as Saaniya walked toward the mandap.

Adding further depth to the ceremony, celebrated musician Shankar Mahadevan performed the traditional Mangalashtak, a sacred set of verses recited during Maharashtrian weddings.

Traditional Pangat feast for guests

After the rituals concluded, guests were treated to a traditional Maharashtrian Pangat, a seated dining experience where everyone enjoyed the meal together in a classic community-style setting.

Though designed as an intimate wedding, the celebration still saw several influential figures from sports, politics, and entertainment in attendance.

Among the notable guests were Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani with Shloka Ambani, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh with Hazel Keech, Harbhajan Singh with Geeta Basra, Irfan Pathan, Zaheer Khan with Sagarika Ghatge, and political leaders including Devendra Fadnavis and Raj Thackeray.