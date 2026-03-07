'Husn Paari': Payal Gaming Poses With Sachin Tendulkar, Shreyas Iyer At Arjun-Saaniya's Mumbai Wedding

By: Aanchal C | March 07, 2026

Gamer and content creator Payal Gaming, whose real name is Payal Dhare, attended Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok's dreamy Mumbai wedding on March 5

For the star-studded ceremony, Payal oozed regal elegance in a bejewelled silver lehenga

The ensemble, decked up with intricate embellishments and shiny motifs, was styled in a saree-like style

Diamond jewels, subtle makeup and a statement bag rounded off her stunning wedding guest look

Payal also posed with groom's father and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar at the wedding

She also shared a lively picture with cricketer Shreyas Iyer, the two smiling in regal ensembles

Sharing these images on her Instagram, the gamer wrote, "Ethereal 🪷Congratulations Arjun and Saaniya ❤️"

