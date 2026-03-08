Hardik Pandya, Mahieka Sharma Don Each Other's Initial Pendants In Viral Video: Check Out

Love is clearly in the air for Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma. With each public appearance, the duo seems to reveal a little more about their bond, often through subtle yet meaningful gestures. Their latest moment came during the recent outing for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match, where fans noticed the couple was wearing pendants featuring each other’s initials, turning a simple accessory into a quiet declaration of love.

Take a look:

Romantic couple goals

Instead of sporting pendants with their own initials, Hardik and Mahieka chose to wear each other’s letters, leading a chic couple jewellery trend. Hardik was seen wearing an “M” pendant, representing Mahieka, while Mahieka wore an “H” pendant dedicated to the cricketer.

The viral ‘M’ tattoo

The pendant isn’t the only tribute Hardik has made to Mahieka. The cricketer also got her initial tattooed on the back of his neck in an elaborate design created at Aliens Tattoo by celebrity tattoo artist Sunny Bhanushali and executed by lead artist Tushar Marane.

The artwork featured two leopards forming a striking visual composition. One leopard is designed in a bold, hyper-realistic style, symbolising strength and power, while the other appeared in fluid, delicate linework, almost like a shadow wrapping around the first. Hidden within the curves of the design is the letter “M,” subtly crafted in a calligraphic form.

According to the studio, the tattoo represents two strong personalities moving forward together in harmony, maintaining individuality while sharing a common journey.

