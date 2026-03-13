Kuldeep Yadav's Bride-To-Be Vanshika Wows In ₹79,000 Red Salwar-Suit For Mehendi Ceremony – Inside Visuals Viral

Wedding celebrations are in full swing for Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav and his bride-to-be Vanshika in the picturesque Mussoorie in Uttarakhand. The couple's pre-wedding festivities have officially kicked off with their mehendi ceremony, offering a glimpse of their intimate yet heartwarming festivities ahead of their big day.

Childhood sweethearts, the two are all set to tie the knot on March 14, and their first celebration together already has fans talking about Vanshika’s stunning traditional look.

Check out the inside viral video:

Vanshika’s regal red mehendi look

For the vibrant mehendi function, Vanshika embraced classic Indian elegance in a luxurious deep red salwar suit from designer Surena Chaudhary’s label. Crafted from rich silk velvet, the ensemble featured a striking kurta paired with a dramatic farshi-style salwar.

What made the ensemble truly special was its intricate craftsmanship. The velvet fabric was adorned with elaborate handwork, including zardozi embroidery, shimmering sequins, gemstones, cut dana and dabka detailing. These elements came together to create an ornate jaal-like pattern across the garment, giving it a luxurious feel.

According to the brand’s official website, the outfit carries a price tag of approximately ₹78,900, making it a statement choice for the occasion.

Vanshika accessorised the look with traditional jewellery pieces, inclduing dangling gold jhumka earrings, a matching maang tikka, stacks of bangles and rings which completed her bridal-ready styling.

Her beauty look leaned towards soft glamour with a glowing base paired with blush-toned cheeks, subtle shimmering eyeshadow and nude lips. Her hair was styled in sleek braids, letting the outfit and jewellery do the talking.

Standing beside his bride-to-be, Kuldeep Yadav chose a refined traditional ensemble that complemented Vanshika’s look beautifully. The cricketer wore a green bandhgala-style kurta paired with crisp white pyjamas.

Wedding plans ahead

Kuldeep and Vanshika are set to tie the knot on March 14, 2026, at a scenic resort in the hill town of Mussoorie. The ceremony is expected to be an intimate gathering attended by close family members and loved ones.

While the wedding itself will remain private, the celebrations will reportedly continue with a grand reception on March 17 at Hotel Centrum. The event is expected to host prominent figures from the Board of Control for Cricket in India, officials from the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association and several members of the cricket fraternity.

