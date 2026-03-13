Kuldeep Yadav's Wedding Invitation Gets Leaked; WC Champion To Marry His Childhood Love In Mussoorie | Instagram @rishabhuncutnews

Indian spinner and T-20 World Cup Champion, Kuldeep Yadav, is set to marry his girlfriend, Vanshika Chadha, on March 14 in an intimate ceremony in Mussoorie. Ahead of their grand wedding celebrations, the couple's wedding invite has been leaked online.

Paparazzo @rishabhuncutnews shared the video of the gracious wedding invite of Kuldeep and Vanshika. The invitation appears as a two-layered box that holds a golden idol of Shree Ganesh and two containers with golden birds on them.

The wedding invitation card inside reads, "May all family, friends and well-wishers come & shower their blessings to the new couple, wishing them a very happy future and a long life." Inside the box, a beautiful artwork of Radha & Krishna is also adorned.

Kuldeep Yadav’s wedding festivities have kicked off as visuals have surfaced from their mehendi and haldi ceremony on March 13. The soon-to-be-wed couple are childhood friends who will tie the knot on March 14.

Who is Vanshika Chadha?

Vanshika Chadha shares a long connection with Kuldeep Yadav as the two have known each other since childhood. Vanshika Chadha works with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), a reputed financial institution in India. She reportedly works in an administrative or managerial position