MS Dhoni To Gautam Gambhir: 2011 WC Winning Team India Reunites At Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's Wedding In Mumbai

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 05, 2026
Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar got hitched to his long term girlfriend Saaniya Chandhok in a grand wedding ceremony in Mumbai.
Yusuf Pathan & Afreen Khan: The wedding was attended by several cricketing stars, and simply reunited the 2011 World Cup winning team India.
MS & Sakshi Dhoni: The former Indian captain marked his presence with his wife in coordinated cream colour outfits.
India's former spin-all-rounder Harbhajan Singh attended the event with wife Geeta Basra.
Team India's top performer in the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj Singh spotted with his wife, Hazel Keech.
Suresh Raina and his wife Priyanka Chaudhary was also spotted at the wedding in coordinated outfits.
Team India's headcoach and former Indian cricketer, Gautam Gambhir attended the event over busy schedule as the team blue is set to play ICC T-20 WC Semi final today in Mumbai.