Kuldeep Yadav's Soon-To-Be Wife Vanshika Chadha Stuns In Regal Lehenga At Star-Studded Sangeet Ceremony In Mussoorie | Instagram @mohitraghav504

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 champion Kuldeep Yadav is set to marry the love of his life, Vanshika Chadha, in an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony in Mussoorie today, Saturday, March 14. Several visuals from their wedding festivities are surfacing online, including moments from the striking sangeet ceremony. The couple turned heads in their regal, coordinated ethnic ensembles.

Kuldeep Yadav & Vanshika opted for richly detailed outfits that perfectly suited the occasion. Vanshika stunned in an embellished lehenga set adorned with intricate work that shimmered beautifully.

The ensemble featured a flowy layered skirt paired with a matching blouse and a sheer embroidered dupatta. She elevated the look with statement jewellery, including a choker-style necklace.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep opted for a royal navy blue velvet sherwani. The outfit featured delicate embroidered motifs and was paired with classic black bottoms. Adding a royal touch to the look, he draped a heavily embroidered multi-coloured shawl over one shoulder.

Earlier, videos from Kuldeep Yadav's Haldi ceremony also went viral, in which the cricketer and his close friend Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted applying haldi on the couple as the ceremonial ritual. Videos of their dance also made rounds on the Internet.

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