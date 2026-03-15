WATCH: Kuldeep Yadav Kisses Bride Vanshika After Varamala Moment At The Grand Wedding In Mussorie | Instagram @

Kuldeep Yadav married his childhood sweetheart and long-term girlfriend Vanshika Chadha in a ceremonial wedding in Mussorie on March 14. The wedding was attended by several cricketing icons, from former players, Mohammed Kaif, Suresh Raina, RP Singh, to team India's World Cup champions, Tilak Verma, Rinku Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal. Among many viral videos from the wedding, one moment where the couple is performing the varmala ritual is buzzing online.

In the now viral clip, the couple can be seen putting on varmala's to each other in a dreamy setting around them. Soon after putting varmala's to each other, the couple turned towards the guests as Kuldeep held Vanshika by his side as officially his wife and complimented her with a heartfelt kiss on her cheeks. In a stunning red lehenga, Vanshika embraced the charm of a traditional Indian bride. While Kuldeep looked equally regal in a sophisticated ivory sherwani.

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Visuals from the sangeet ceremony also made headlines as in one of the videos, Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika Chadha were seen making their grand entry for the event. Styled in richly detailed outfits, the couple walked their way amid dramatic smoke and fireworks.

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