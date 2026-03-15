Sara Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandhok Serve 'Nanad-Bhabhi' Goals In Stunning Sarees At Mumbai Wedding

Sara Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok in Mumbai | Image Courtesy: Instagram (mj.vishal)

Wedding festivities in Mumbai recently got an extra dose of glamour as entrepreneur Sara Tendulkar stepped out with her new sister-in-law Saaniya Chandhok for a celebration just days after Saaniya’s wedding to Arjun Tendulkar. The duo instantly grabbed attention with their graceful ethnic looks, both choosing stunning sarees that perfectly blended traditional craftsmanship with contemporary elegance.

Take a look:

Sara Tendulkar’s pastel saree

Sara embraced understated glamour in a dreamy pastel saree that blended shades of sage green, champagne and ivory. The silky drape featured delicate gold zari work along the borders, where intricate floral and paisley motifs added subtle shimmer.

She paired the classic six-yard with a blush-toned blouse adorned with elaborate embellishments. Sequins, beadwork and fine thread embroidery formed intricate floral designs across the bodice, while the structured silhouette and short sleeves balanced the fluid drape of the saree.

Sara elevated the outfit with statement traditional jewellery, layering a gold choker with a pendant necklace and pairing them with bold earrings and stacked gold bangles. Her beauty look followed the soft glamour with glowing skin, rosy cheeks and soft pink lips, while loose waves with a centre part completing the look beautifully.

Saaniya Chandhok’s peach-pink silk drape

Meanwhile, Saaniya brought timeless elegance to the celebration in a peach-pink silk saree that radiated festive warmth. The drape featured intricately woven zari borders decorated with floral and geometric motifs in soft gold tones.

She paired the saree with a coordinated blouse in the same peach-pink shade, featuring elbow-length sleeves, delicate threadwork and subtle sequinned accents that added just the right amount of sparkle.

Saaniya completed her look with traditional gold jewellery including a sleek choker necklace, elegant drop earrings and stacked bangles. Her radiant makeup with warm blush tones and glossy lips, and middle-parted open hairdo added a romantic finish.

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