Who Is Eka Lakhani? Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Sachin Tendulkar & Others Attend Celebrity Stylist's Wedding

Wedding celebrations in Bollywood continue to light up the social calendar, and the latest couple to say “I do” is celebrity stylist and costume designer Eka Lakhani and film producer Ravi Bhagchandka. The duo tied the knot in an intimate yet glamorous ceremony held in Mumbai, with several big names from the film and sports industries joining the celebration.

Who is Eka Lakhani?

For those who closely follow couture in cinema, Eka Lakhani is a familiar and respected name. A costume designer and stylist by profession, she has worked extensively across Hindi as well as South Indian film industries, building a reputation for her research-driven and visually rich costume work.

Born in 1987, Lakhani studied fashion design at SNDT Women's University before further honing her skills at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City. During her time in the US, she also gained valuable experience assisting designers during New York Fashion Week.

Her entry into the film industry began as an intern on the sets of Raavan, where she worked under renowned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The experience proved to be a turning point in her career. Soon after, cinematographer Santosh Sivan entrusted her with the role of principal costume designer for the Malayalam historical drama Urumi, a project that required detailed period costumes inspired by 15th-century Kerala.

Over the years, Lakhani has collaborated with some of the most celebrated filmmakers in Indian cinema, including Mani Ratnam, Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar and Gautham Vasudev Menon. She has also worked on biographical projects such as Sanju and the web series Queen, further cementing her reputation as a versatile costume designer.

A star-studded celebration

The wedding celebrations saw an impressive guest list from both Bollywood and the sports fraternity. Actors Rani Mukerji and Anil Kapoor were spotted attending the festivities, while filmmaker Karan Johar and actress Aditi Rao Hydari also joined the celebrations.

Cricket legends were present as well, including Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan, making the wedding a perfect blend of Bollywood glamour and sporting royalty.

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