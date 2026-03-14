 Eka Lakhani-Ravi Bhagchandka Wedding: Bollywood Costume Designer Weds Her Producer Beau In Royal Style
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentEka Lakhani-Ravi Bhagchandka Wedding: Bollywood Costume Designer Weds Her Producer Beau In Royal Style

Eka Lakhani-Ravi Bhagchandka Wedding: Bollywood Costume Designer Weds Her Producer Beau In Royal Style

Rocky and Rani’s stylist and costume designer, Eka Lakhani, tied the knot with long-time beau Ravi Bhagchandka, looking every bit a royal bride in a red lehenga. Ravi complemented her in an off-white bandhgala sherwani with matching emerald jewelry.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Saturday, March 14, 2026, 06:36 PM IST
article-image
Eka Lakhani-Ravi Bhagchandka Wedding | Pallav paliwal

Rocky and Rani’s stylist and costume designer, Eka Lakhani, got married to her long-time beau, Ravi Bhagchandka. Dressed as a royal bride, Eka looked stunning in a red lehenga on her big day, while Ravi complemented her in a regal white sherwani. The couple posed elegantly for the cameras, serving a total royal vibe.

Eka dazzled in an all-red lehenga paired with contrasting green jewelry, creating a striking look. Giving the ensemble a coordinated feel, Ravi wore an off-white bandhgala sherwani along with a matching green emerald neckpiece, perfectly complementing his bride. Together, they exuded a majestic and picture-perfect presence.

Celebrities who were present at stylist Eka Lakhani and producer Ravi Bhagchandka’s wedding included Yuvraj Singh and his wife Harmanpreet Kaur, Aditi Rao Hydari and her husband Siddharth, Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar, filmmaker and actor Karan Johar, and several other notable personalities.

Follow us on