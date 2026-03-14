Allu Arjun's Brother Allu Sirish Hits Back At Trolls Criticising His 'Feminine' Wedding Jewellery: 'Don't Need Others To Dictate...'

Allu Sirish Reacts To ‘Feminine Jewellery’ Wedding Trolls | Photo Via Instagram

Allu Sirish, brother of Allu Arjun, tied the knot with his longtime partner Nayanika Reddy on Friday, March 6, in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad following Telugu rituals. Soon after, he was trolled for wearing ‘feminine jewellery’ at his wedding, as he was seen sporting a chunky necklace, while for his pre-wedding celebrations, he wore a diamond choker.

Allu Sirish Reacts To 'Feminine' Jewellery Wedding Trolls

Reacting to the criticism, he said that nobody can ‘dictate’ to him what looks masculine or feminine.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Allu Sirish said that gender norms are a relatively new construct, adding that in ancient times, society was more gender-fluid and men also wore jewellery. He also pointed out that until about a hundred years ago, there were no separate perfumes for men and women. He further said that today everything is divided into blue for boys and pink for girls, adding that even if he got trolled, he wanted to break these stereotypes and believed change had to start somewhere.

He added that he was happy he got to wear what he wanted on the most special occasion of his life, with his outfits reflecting both his personal style and his culture.

'I Am Pretty Self-Assured'

"Men, we don’t get to play with clothes, only accessories. I’m saying it’s restricting. Besides, I am pretty self-assured, so I don’t need others to dictate what’s masculine or feminine. I will dictate what I can wear and nobody else,” said Sirish.

Allu Sirish made his acting debut as a lead actor with Gouravam (2013). After which, he starred in Kotha Janta, 1971: Beyond Borders, Okka Kshanam, ABCD: American Born Confused Desi, and Urvasivo Rakshasivo, among others.