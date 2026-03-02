 Allu Sirish & Nayanika Reddy Pre-Wedding Bash: Ram Charan Shares Warm Hug With Allu Arjun, Atlee & Nagarjuna Join Celebration In Hyderabad
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAllu Sirish & Nayanika Reddy Pre-Wedding Bash: Ram Charan Shares Warm Hug With Allu Arjun, Atlee & Nagarjuna Join Celebration In Hyderabad

Allu Sirish & Nayanika Reddy Pre-Wedding Bash: Ram Charan Shares Warm Hug With Allu Arjun, Atlee & Nagarjuna Join Celebration In Hyderabad

The pre-wedding celebration of Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy in Hyderabad turned into a star-studded affair with Ram Charan sharing a warm hug with cousin Allu Arjun. Celebrities including Nagarjuna, director Atlee, Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja, Lakshmi Manchu, Chiranjeevi and others joined the festivities as family and industry friends gathered for the grand bash.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 10:14 PM IST
article-image
Celebrities At Allu Sirish & Nayanika Reddy Pre-Wedding Bash | Photo Via YouTube

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun’s brother, actor Allu Sirish, is set to marry his fiancée Nayanika Reddy on March 6, the same date on which his brother Allu Arjun married Sneha Reddy, adding a nostalgic touch to the celebrations. Ahead of the big day, the couple hosted a lavish pre-wedding bash at the family-owned Allu Studios in Kokapet, Hyderabad, on Monday, March 2, with Tollywood's who's who attending the celebration in grand style.

Celebrities At Allu Sirish & Nayanika Reddy Pre-Wedding Bash

Ram Charan, the first cousin of Allu Arjun and one of the leading stars in Telugu cinema, attended the celebrations. He shared a warm hug with Allu Arjun and later posed for photographs with the soon-to-be married couple.

Read Also
Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Attend Allu Arjun's Brother Allu Sirish's Pelli Koduku...
article-image

Filmmaker Atlee attended Allu Sirish's pre-wedding celebration in style. The director is teaming up with Allu Arjun for AA22xA6, which also marks Deepika Padukone’s involvement as the female lead.Director Sukumar and his wife, Thabitha Bandreddi, married in 2009

FPJ Shorts
Punjab BJP Releases Helpline Number For Punjabis Stranded In Gulf Countries
Punjab BJP Releases Helpline Number For Punjabis Stranded In Gulf Countries
Allu Sirish & Nayanika Reddy Pre-Wedding Bash: Ram Charan Shares Warm Hug With Allu Arjun, Atlee & Nagarjuna Join Celebration In Hyderabad
Allu Sirish & Nayanika Reddy Pre-Wedding Bash: Ram Charan Shares Warm Hug With Allu Arjun, Atlee & Nagarjuna Join Celebration In Hyderabad
Angels Of Mumbai: Chahatt Khanna Talks About Her Foundation Ammarzo - “I Don’t Do Social Work Just For Publicity” | FPJ Exclusive
Angels Of Mumbai: Chahatt Khanna Talks About Her Foundation Ammarzo - “I Don’t Do Social Work Just For Publicity” | FPJ Exclusive
VIDEO Alleges 'Gau Mata' Forcefully Made To Drink Alcohol, Push Cart By Drunk Men During Holi Celebrations In Haryana
VIDEO Alleges 'Gau Mata' Forcefully Made To Drink Alcohol, Push Cart By Drunk Men During Holi Celebrations In Haryana

Allu Arjun's Pushpa director Sukumar and his wife Thabitha Bandreddi, who married in 2009, were also present at the event. The couple posed for photographs with Allu Sirish and his soon-to-be wife.

Several other celebrities including Ravi Teja, Lakshmi Manchu, Panja Vaisshnav Tej (younger brother of Sai Dharam Tej), Meenakshi Chaudhary, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Nani, Tottempudi Gopichand, Naveen Polishetty, Basil Joseph, Brahmanandam, Naga Chaitanya, and Rana Daggubati were also seen enjoying the celebration in Hyderabad.

Read Also
'Someday When My Kids Ask Me How It All Began...' Allu Sirish Opens Up About His Love Story With...
article-image

The wedding celebrations kicked off with the traditional Pelli Koduku ceremony at the Allu family residence. An important ritual in Telugu weddings, it is performed on the groom’s side and attended by close family and friends.

Sirish and Nayanika first met at Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding. They got engaged on October 31, 2025, in a private ceremony.

Earlier this year, Sirish celebrated with a pre-wedding bash in Dubai for close friends, while Allu Arjun also hosted a special cocktail party for him.

Follow us on