Allu Sirish & Nayanika Reddy Pre-Wedding Bash: Ram Charan Shares Warm Hug With Allu Arjun, Atlee & Nagarjuna Join Celebration In Hyderabad

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun’s brother, actor Allu Sirish, is set to marry his fiancée Nayanika Reddy on March 6, the same date on which his brother Allu Arjun married Sneha Reddy, adding a nostalgic touch to the celebrations. Ahead of the big day, the couple hosted a lavish pre-wedding bash at the family-owned Allu Studios in Kokapet, Hyderabad, on Monday, March 2, with Tollywood's who's who attending the celebration in grand style.

Ram Charan, the first cousin of Allu Arjun and one of the leading stars in Telugu cinema, attended the celebrations. He shared a warm hug with Allu Arjun and later posed for photographs with the soon-to-be married couple.

Filmmaker Atlee attended Allu Sirish's pre-wedding celebration in style. The director is teaming up with Allu Arjun for AA22xA6, which also marks Deepika Padukone’s involvement as the female lead.Director Sukumar and his wife, Thabitha Bandreddi, married in 2009

Allu Arjun's Pushpa director Sukumar and his wife Thabitha Bandreddi, who married in 2009, were also present at the event. The couple posed for photographs with Allu Sirish and his soon-to-be wife.

Star Director Sukumar Attends Allu Sirish & Nayanika’s Pre-Wedding Reception pic.twitter.com/KnqCukqWAm — greatandhra (@greatandhranews) March 2, 2026

Several other celebrities including Ravi Teja, Lakshmi Manchu, Panja Vaisshnav Tej (younger brother of Sai Dharam Tej), Meenakshi Chaudhary, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Nani, Tottempudi Gopichand, Naveen Polishetty, Basil Joseph, Brahmanandam, Naga Chaitanya, and Rana Daggubati were also seen enjoying the celebration in Hyderabad.

The wedding celebrations kicked off with the traditional Pelli Koduku ceremony at the Allu family residence. An important ritual in Telugu weddings, it is performed on the groom’s side and attended by close family and friends.

Sirish and Nayanika first met at Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding. They got engaged on October 31, 2025, in a private ceremony.

Earlier this year, Sirish celebrated with a pre-wedding bash in Dubai for close friends, while Allu Arjun also hosted a special cocktail party for him.