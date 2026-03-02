Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Attend Allu Arjun's Brother Allu Sirish's Pelli Koduku Function; Video Goes Viral - Watch

Allu Sirish's Pelli Koduku Function | Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married in Udaipur on February 26, 2026. They made their first public appearence as husband and wife at the Udaipur airport, and recently, the two attended Allu Arjun's brother, Allu Sirish's pelli koduku function (haldi ceremony) in Hyderabad. Sirish took to Instagram to share a video of the ceremony, and it has gone viral on social media.

He captioned the post as, "Finally it’s kicking in that I am getting married!!! (sic)." Watch the video below...

Netizens React To Allu Sirish's Pelli Koduku Function Video

Reacting to the video, a netizen commented, "Special stand Rashmika & Vijay devarakonda (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Cutest video of the day (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "I think 2026 is year for marriages😂 all starting to do there marriage (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Allu Sirish's Wedding Date

Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy are all set to get married on March 6, 2026. It is a very imporant date as Allu Arjun had also got married on the same date in 2011.

However, before the marriage, they have organised a pre-wedding reception, which will take place on March 2, 2026. Sirish took to social media to inform everyone about it.

He tweeted, "Nayanika & I are having an intimate wedding with family & friends on 6th March. We are excited to celebrate our Pre Wedding Celebrations with the Telugu film industry prestigiously at Allu Studios on the 2nd March (sic)."

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Reception

Meanwhile, Rashmika and Vijay have oragnised a wedding reception in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026. It is expected that many Bollywood and South Indian celebrities will attend it.

Their wedding in Updaipur was attended by close friends and family. From the industry, only three people attended it, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Rahul Ravindran.