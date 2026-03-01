Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Restrict March 4 Hyderabad Wedding Reception To Invite-Only Guests After Police Advisory

Security Tightened For Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Reception | Photo Via Instagram

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been trending across social media over the past few days following their much-talked-about wedding. Since sharing their wedding photos, fans have been celebrating and showering the couple with love. The duo tied the knot on February 26 in Udaipur after years of dating. After their intimate ceremony, they are set to host a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's Reception Restricted to Invite-Only Guests

Amid rising excitement, their team has confirmed that the event will be strictly invite-only due to security reasons. In an official statement, Rashmika and Vijay’s team said that the 'Virosh' wedding has become one of the most celebrated occasions in the country, receiving immense love and attention from across India. They added that the reception was originally planned as an exclusive invite-only gathering for members of the film fraternity across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada industries, along with distinguished leaders from political and administrative circles.

However, due to the extraordinary nationwide excitement surrounding the wedding and in consultation with authorities, the guest list has now been further restricted.

'Police Officials Advised Tighter Controls'

The statement read, "Police officials have advised tighter controls to prevent large public gatherings, traffic congestion, and any potential safety risks. Ensuring the well-being of guests, the public, and the couple remains the highest priority."

The team further clarified that entry to the venue will be strictly restricted to guests with valid invitations. Fans and well-wishers without official invites are requested to refrain from visiting the venue, as access will not be allowed under any circumstances.

'Your Safety And Happiness Means Everything To You'

Vijay and Rashmika said, "Your safety and happiness means everything to us. We are deeply grateful for your blessings and support, and we request your cooperation in helping us keep this celebration safe and joyful for everyone."

Recently, Rashmika and Vijay extended invitations to their wedding reception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.