Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Seek Blessings At Tirupati Temple In Hyderabad - VIDEO

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda visited the revered Tirupati Balaji Temple in Hyderabad to seek blessings shortly after their wedding. The couple, who tied the knot on February 26 in Udaipur, were seen outside the temple after seeking blessings in a series of videos that are now circulating online.

In the clips, Rashmika is dressed in a traditional saree, while Vijay opted for a kurta paired with an orange shawl. The two were seen greeting fans and well-wishers gathered outside the temple premises. Vijay’s brother, Anand Deverakonda, also accompanied them during the visit.

Take a look at their video here:

The couple’s wedding was held at ITC Mementos Ekaaya and was a grand yet intimate affair attended by close friends and family members. The ceremony beautifully blended Telugu and Kodava traditions, complete with elaborate rituals, traditional attire and heartfelt family moments.

Their temple visit marks their second public appearance together after the wedding, with fans celebrating the couple as they begin this new chapter of their lives.

Rashmika and Vijay have also announced that they will distribute sweets in several major cities and organise Annadanam at temples as a gesture of gratitude for the love and support they have received over the years.

On March 1, trucks loaded with sweets will be sent across cities including Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, ensuring that fans in different parts of the country can be part of their special moment.

Along with distributing mithai, the couple has also arranged Annadanam, the sacred offering of food, at 16 temples spread across Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and other states.

Meanwhile, fresh pictures from their wedding festivities have been circulating online. In one of the visuals, Rashmika is seen arriving at the venue in a traditional doli, while Vijay made a striking entry carrying a ceremonial dagger.

Following their private wedding in Udaipur, the couple is now preparing to host a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4, where members of the film fraternity and close associates are expected to join in the celebrations.