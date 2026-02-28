Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Ranabaali Makers Release Romantic Track O Mere Saajan; Fans Call Newlyweds' Chemistry 'Pure Magic' - Watch Video

Ranabaali Romantic Song Released | YouTube

Husband and wife, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, after their wedding will be seen sharing screen space in the film Ranabaali. As a gift to the couple and their fans, the makers of the movie have released a romantic track of the film titled O Mere Saajan. While Ranabaali is a Telugu film, it will be dubbed and released in multiple languages including Hindi.

The makers have released the song in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. They tweeted, "Our RANABAALI and JAYAMMA ✨ Together, forever ❤️ Celebrating their love with this special surprise (sic)."

The song is composed by Ajay–Atul, and sung by Shweta Mohan and Javed Ali. The fans of Rashmika and Vijay have loved the track, and they are praising the real-life couple's onscreen chemistry.

Fans Praise Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Song

A fan tweeted, "Ranabaali & Jayamma chemistry just hits different (sic)." Another X user wrote, "Ranabaali & Jayamma = Pure magic ✨ This love story already feels iconic (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Frames are too Good Anna @Rahul_Sankrityn ♥️♥️ (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding

Rashmika and Vijay tied the knot on February 26, 2026. The two took to social media to share their wedding pictures, which went viral, and fans couldn't stop talking about how gorgeous both looked in the photos.

After their wedding, the couple happily posed together for the paparazzi at Udaipur airport on Friday. It was their first public appearance as husband and wife.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Reception

While the wedding was attended by close friends and family, Vijay and Rashmika have planned a reception on March 4, 2026, in Hyderabad. It is expected that many Bollywood and South Indian celebs will be attending it.

They have also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the wedding reception.