Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Their Wedding Reception - View Pics

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got married on Thursday, February 26, 2026. The couple tied the knot in Udaipur in the presence of the close friends and family, and now, a wedding reception is organised on March 4, 2026, in Hyderabad. This morning, Rashmika and Vijay's pictures with Home Minister Amit Shah went viral. The two had met Shah to invite him to their wedding reception. Now, pictures of ViRosh with Prime Minister Narendra Modi have made it to social media.

The couple met PM Modi to also invited him to the wedding reception. In the picture, we can see Vijay and Rashmika interacting with the Prime Minister and gifting him a shawl. Check out the pictures below...