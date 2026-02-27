Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Marriage: Couple Invites Home Minister Amit Shah To Their Wedding Reception

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Meet Amit Shah | Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on Thursday, February 27, 2026. The couple took to social media to share their dreamy wedding pictures, and friends and fans congratulated them. Now, a couple of pictures of the newlyweds have made it to social media, in which they are meeting Home Minister Amit Shah.

Reportedly, Vijay and Rashmika have invited Shah to their wedding reception in Hyderabad, which will take place on March 4, 2026. Check out the pictures below...

In one of the pictures we can see that Rashmika and Vijay are gifting a Ganpati Idol to Shah.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Rituals

Vijay and Rashmika had two wedding rituals. On Thursday morning, they got married in a traditional Telugu ceremony, and later in the evening, they tied the knot again in the Kodava ceremony.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Pre-Wedding Festivities

Rashmika and Vijay's pre-wedding festivities started a few days before their wedding. They had a pool party, cricket match, haldi, and sangeet ceremony. While the couple have shared their wedding pictures, we are yet to see the pictures and videos of their pre-wedding festivities.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Reception

The wedding reception is going to take place on March 4 in Hyderabad's Taj Krishna Hotel. It is expected that many Bollywood and South Indian celebrities will be attending the reception.

The only celebrity who attended Vijay and Rashmika's wedding was Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The filmmaker has worked with Rashmika in Animal and Vijay in Arjun Reddy.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Pictures

While sharing their wedding pictures both Vijay and Rashmika penned a beautiful message for each other. Rashmika wrote, "The man who taught me what true love feels like, The man who showed me what being in peace feels like! 🤍 The man who told me everyday that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly telling me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could possibly think I ever could!"

Meanwhile, Vijay posted, "Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would’ve been better if she were around. Like my meals would’ve felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would’ve been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was."